"It's not legal": $81,000,000 Knicks star calls for ban of Eagles' Tush Push play with blunt message to Jason Kelce amid ongoing controversy

The Tush Push.You either hate it or you love it.

Ad

If you're a member or a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, chances are, you love the play. If you're a fan of any other team or have other Eagles players besides Jalen Hurts on fyour fantasy football team, you probably hate it.

The short-yardage play where the quarterback gets pushed through the lineman and line of scrimmage by a few players in the backfield has been an almost guarantee first-down/touchdown for the Eagles in short-yardage situations.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the play is frustrating to many due to how hard it is to stop, it was recently discovered that Eagles' offensive lineman typically false start or jump offsides moments before the play, with not many calls.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

New York Knicks superstars Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson brought former Eagles center Jason Kelce on their podcast to talk about the Tush Push. Hart, who has Hurts and Eagles wide recevier AJ Brown on his fantasy team, wants the play banned from football, stating it isn't a legal play.

Ad

Hart said:

"Can we ban a tush push? It's It's not legal. It's not legal. And y'all know it. I will say it. You got guys, it's false start and all that. They need to ban it after this year though cuz I got Jalen Hurts on my fantasy team. So I need the points. I would like him to throw the ball to AJ Brown cuz I have him also in fantasy."

Ad

Ad

NFL teams could look to use an illegal tactic to stop the Eagles' Tush Push

NFL: SEP 21 Rams at Eagles - Source: Getty

Some teams have approached stopping the Tush Push differently. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have beefed up their defensive line as heavy as possibly to try to stuff quarterbacks such as Jalen Hurts as close to the line of scrimmage as possible.

Ad

Other teams, such as the Kansas City Chiefs, have been starting to use an illegal tactic called 'disconcerning signals," which is when a defense uses an illegal tactic to try to get the offensive line to jump early.

ESPN's Kalyn Kahler reported that a source told her that the Chiefs used 'disconcerning signals,' against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, which may have led to some plays showing Eagles' linemen false starting.

Ad

No penalties were enforced and the last time a call like that has been called in a game was in 2017.

Could we see more defenses use this approach moving forward for the rest of the season?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Gullo Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.