"It's legit" - Patrick Mahomes reveals favorite Kendrick Lamar song and album ahead of Super Bowl LIX 

Rapper Kendrick Lamar was the star of the show at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. The 37-year-old's smash hit "Not Like Us" got him five awards: Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, Record Of The Year, and Song Of The Year, the most for any artist at the event.

The Compton native will perform the song and several of his greatest hits at the Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans next Sunday during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Several NFL superstars, like two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes, will likely get their dose of Kendrick's discography when they travel to the arena on Sunday. The quarterback is a fan of the 22-time Grammy Award winner. During his chat with reporters on Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, the three-time Super Bowl champion was asked about his favorite song by the rapper.

The 29-year-old revealed that Kendrick's latest album, 'GNX,' has been a fixture in his playlist of late and one song from it stood out as his favorite::

"I've really been liking 'Dodger Blue' lately. So, I'll go with that one. But the whole 'GNX' album man. I think it's legit."

