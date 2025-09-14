  • home icon
  • NFL
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • “It’s like Jake Moody never left”: NFL fans react as Eddy Piñeiro misses first PAT attempt with 49ers

“It’s like Jake Moody never left”: NFL fans react as Eddy Piñeiro misses first PAT attempt with 49ers

By Sanu Abraham
Published Sep 14, 2025 19:28 GMT
NFL: Munich Game-New York Giants at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Munich Game-New York Giants at Carolina Panthers (image credit: IMAGN)

Eddy Piñeiro’s first game in a San Francisco uniform started on a sour note. The veteran kicker pushed an extra point wide right during Sunday’s matchup against New Orleans.

Ad

The miss came after quarterback Mac Jones connected with tight end Luke Farrell for his first career touchdown.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans on X reacted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It's like Moody never left," one fan wrote.
Ad
"JAKE MOODY HEXED THE KICKING UNIT," another fan wrote.
"What was the point of having the ball on the right hash?!" a fan said.

More reactions came in.

"That's way off!" one fan commented.
"Man hell nah," a fan tweeted.
"We're cursed," another fan said.

Jake Moody connected on 12 of his final 23 field goal tries last season before a shaky outing in Seattle last week. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and manager John Lynch said afterward that the kicker’s confidence eroded, leading to the decision to move on.

Ad

Piñeiro was signed to stabilize the unit. He carries one of the league’s best accuracy rates at 88.1% entering Sunday's game. Piñeiro's track record on extra points is 92.1%.

Eddy Piñeiro converts 44-yard field goal after missing extra point in Saints matchup

NFL: DEC 08 Panthers at Eagles - Source: Getty
NFL: DEC 08 Panthers at Eagles - Source: Getty

Eddy Piñeiro converted a 44-yard field goal to give San Francisco a 9-0 lead after a stalled drive. That sequence followed a fumbled handoff between Mac Jones and Christian McCaffrey, one of several offensive hiccups in the opening half.

Ad

Jones, taking over for the injured Brock Purdy, bounced back to lead San Francisco to a strong finish to the half. He finished with 15 of 23 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns. It included a sharp two-minute drill capped off by a touchdown throw to McCaffrey, stretching the lead to 16-7 at halftime.

McCaffrey, who was quiet in Week 1, posted 39 yards on seven first quarter carries and added the receiving score. Meanwhile, injuries piled up again for the 49ers as fullback Kyle Juszczyk exited with a concussion. Left guard Ben Bartch left after being rolled up on, forcing rookie Connor Colby into action.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications