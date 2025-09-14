“It’s like Jake Moody never left”: NFL fans react as Eddy Piñeiro misses first PAT attempt with 49ers

Eddy Piñeiro’s first game in a San Francisco uniform started on a sour note. The veteran kicker pushed an extra point wide right during Sunday’s matchup against New Orleans.The miss came after quarterback Mac Jones connected with tight end Luke Farrell for his first career touchdown.Fans on X reacted.&quot;It's like Moody never left,&quot; one fan wrote.Glock Purdy @faithfulninerzzLINK@OurSf49ers It’s like Moody never left 🥲&quot;JAKE MOODY HEXED THE KICKING UNIT,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;What was the point of having the ball on the right hash?!&quot; a fan said.More reactions came in.&quot;That's way off!&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Man hell nah,&quot; a fan tweeted.&quot;We're cursed,&quot; another fan said.Jake Moody connected on 12 of his final 23 field goal tries last season before a shaky outing in Seattle last week. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and manager John Lynch said afterward that the kicker’s confidence eroded, leading to the decision to move on.Piñeiro was signed to stabilize the unit. He carries one of the league’s best accuracy rates at 88.1% entering Sunday's game. Piñeiro's track record on extra points is 92.1%.Eddy Piñeiro converts 44-yard field goal after missing extra point in Saints matchupNFL: DEC 08 Panthers at Eagles - Source: GettyEddy Piñeiro converted a 44-yard field goal to give San Francisco a 9-0 lead after a stalled drive. That sequence followed a fumbled handoff between Mac Jones and Christian McCaffrey, one of several offensive hiccups in the opening half.Jones, taking over for the injured Brock Purdy, bounced back to lead San Francisco to a strong finish to the half. He finished with 15 of 23 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns. It included a sharp two-minute drill capped off by a touchdown throw to McCaffrey, stretching the lead to 16-7 at halftime.McCaffrey, who was quiet in Week 1, posted 39 yards on seven first quarter carries and added the receiving score. Meanwhile, injuries piled up again for the 49ers as fullback Kyle Juszczyk exited with a concussion. Left guard Ben Bartch left after being rolled up on, forcing rookie Connor Colby into action.