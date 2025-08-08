"It's like seeing your old girlfriend with the new guy" - Von Miller gets emotional over Broncos' development under Sean Payton following his exit

Von Miller parted ways with the Denver Broncos during the 2021 NFL season. The linebacker, who was drafted as the second-overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, spent 11 seasons with the franchise before he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams halfway through the 2021 season.Guesting on the “Pardon My Take” podcast on Friday, Miller described how much he misses the Broncos following his departure, especially with the recent successes under Sean Payton. The Texas A&amp;M alum had a lot of memories with the franchise, and it's hard not to be part of it anymore.“Being away from Denver and at first it's like, ‘Yeah, I'm on a new team.’ And as time goes by, you just miss those days,” Miller said. “I had spent so much time in Denver.“They're doing so many good things with that organization, building a new facility and new stadium and everything is just going crazy. Got a good team now. It's like, damn — Man, it's like seeing your old girlfriend with the new guy and she's happy.”Von Miller was a seven-time All-Pro with the Broncos and recorded the most career sacks in franchise history with 110.5. He also won Super Bowl 50 with the team in 2015, where he was named the game’s MVP.He left the Broncos as the last surviving member of the Super Bowl-winning team.Von Miller set the record straight on the reported practice skirmishThe Washington Commanders and New England Patriots held a joint practice on Wednesday in preparation for their preseason opener on Friday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. However, a few minor scuffles allegedly happened during the session.Rumors swirled that Von Miller was at the heart of one of the altercations at the joint practice, which started after rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson picked up a blitz block. However, the linebacker clarified on Instagram with a video proving he was on the sidelines,&quot;I got slammed. Zack (Cox, the original post writer), c'mon man, y'all wanna see me fight so bad, huh? Y'all wanna see me fight? Y'all wanna see 36-year-old Von Miller fight? Tune in Week 1 versus the Giants. Let's go, Commanders!&quot;Miller is set to enter his 15th NFL season and the first with the Commanders in 2025. He will be looking to win his third career Super Bowl with the franchise as they continue to get heavy championship buzz heading into the season. He won his second with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.