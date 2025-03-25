“It’s like talking to a movie star”: Raiders TE Brock Bowers recalls first meeting with Tom Brady

The Las Vegas Raiders' star tight end, Brock Bowers, recently revealed what his first meeting with legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady was like.

While appearing on Tuesday's "Up And Adams Show," Bowers was asked by NFL analyst Kay Adams whether he had met Brady yet and, if he had, what the experience was like.

"Yeah, I have," Bowers said. "It's awesome. I mean, it's like you're talking to like a movie star. You're just sitting there, like, watching TV."

Bowers then continued by detailing how he had met Brady in May 2024 and earlier this year.

"I met him at the rookie premiere in May last year, and then met him at the facility when he first came in this year," Bowers added.

Since retiring, Brady has remained present in the game of football through various avenues. He is the game analyst on Fox's lead broadcast team alongside play-by-play commentator Kevin Burkhardt. In addition to this, Brady is also the part-owner of the Raiders franchise.

As Bowers alluded to in his comments, Brady is on another level of stardom that is usually not seen in the NFL. While his off-the-field interests and ventures are interesting, Brady is known for his elite playing career. He is widely regarded as the greatest QB and player in league history.

Brock Bowers' 2025 outlook

Despite only playing one season in the NFL, Brock Bowers is already one of the best tight ends in the league. Last season, he broke the NFL record for receptions by a rookie in a single season (any position) and receiving yards by a rookie tight end. Bowers was a first-team All-Pro, a Pro Bowler and a Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) All-Rookie Team member in 2024.

He finished the campaign with 112 receptions (No. 3 in the NFL, first among TEs), 1,194 receiving yards (tied for eighth in the NFL, No. 1 among TEs) and five receiving touchdowns for the Raiders.

Arguably, the most impressive aspect of his campaign was that Bowers did not receive passes from an elite QB group (Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder). Heading into next season, Las Vegas drastically upgraded the position by bringing in Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks.

It will be interesting to see how Bowers develops in his second season in the NFL and how he performs with an accomplished and talented QB.

