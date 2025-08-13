"It's like trying to figure out JLo's boyfriends": NFL insider disappointed over Shedeur Sanders' disrespect as Browns release new QB depth chart

Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders had a stellar start to his NFL career. His first preseason action last week against the Carolina Panthers saw him throwing two touchdowns and making accurate throws deep into the opponent's backyard. While he remains unsatisfied and looks to sustain the momentum, coach Kevin Stefanski doesn't appear to be altering his QB depth chart.

On Monday, the Browns head coach released the second depth chart of the summer, where Sanders was listed on the bottom as the fourth-string QB. This decision raised many eyebrows, including that of Colin Cowherd, who was quick to share his reaction about the alleged disparity in the pecking order.

The veteran analyst shared his minor league baseball experience, where a 20th-round pick is often disregarded compared to a first-rounder even though the former had exceeded the expectations. Cowherd believes things are no different with Sanders.

“I was looking at his throws downfield. You can drink and dunk your way to a really nice 69% completion percentage. On throws 10-plus yards downfield, got a 149 passer rating. Those are the throws that matter,” Cowherd said on his show on Tuesday (August 12). [Timestamp - 5:00]

“Again, not with a very good receiving core. I mean, they are one of the weaker receiving corps in the league. So I do think it's a little odd. I don't think anybody's rooting against him, but it is a little odd that you'd put out the second depth chart and he's fourth. He's available, he's healthy, which is a skill.”

While explaining the Sanders situation, Cowherd took a shot at veteran Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez over her relationship history.

“I feel like trying to read the Cleveland Browns' sensitivity on quarterbacks is like trying to figure out JLo's boyfriends. I don't know what she's looking for at this point. Young, old, funny, academic, I can't... I can't follow JLo's boyfriends. I can't follow Cleveland,” he joked.

Kevin Stefanski's comments on Shedeur Sanders raised many eyebrows

After the first preseason matchup against the Panthers last Friday, head coach Stefanski was asked if Sanders will get first-team reps at practice. He had a diplomatic response, saying that it all depends on the health condition of other quarterbacks in the room. Last week Sanders only got limited reps at practice before the preseason matchup, which had fans demanding more opportunities for the QB.

Veteran Joe Flacco and backup Kenny Pickett continue to remain Stefanski's top two choices in the depth chart heading into 2025. However, both of them will reportedly sit out the upcoming Eagles matchup this week. Former Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel is expected to get more playing time with Sanders after he got benched due to a hamstring injury.

