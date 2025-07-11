“It’s a lot on a rookie” - Trevor Lawrence voices concern over Travis Hunter’s heavy dual-role workload in Jaguars' offense

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Hunter share a lot in common. Both players were highly touted high school prospects who excelled at the college level. Lawrence thrived as the star quarterback for the Clemson Tigers while Hunter was the standout athlete for the Colorado Buffaloes. The Jacksonville Jaguars eventually selected both Lawrence and Hunter with a top-two pick in the draft.

With Hunter preparing for his rookie season, Lawrence has a few concerns about his potential workload. According to Jaguars Wire, Lawrence spoke to the press ahead of playing in the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe.

"Travis has been great. Just his work ethic, how he's come in. He has been one of the hardest-working guys we have," Lawrence said. "I think it is the commitment to learning the playbook and trying to learn the two systems. It’s a lot on a rookie.

"It is challenging to learn everything and he has done a nice job and we still have work to do and we are going to get a lot done in training camp and get us ready to play come September ... But I'm really excited for him and how he can help our squad."

Travis Hunter is set to play on both offense and defense for the Jaguars in 2025. He'll catch passes from Lawrence as a wide receiver on offense, and defend against some of the best pass catchers in the league while on defense.

Numerous analysts and critics have questioned the practicability of doing that at the professional level. However, his teammates will look to make it as smooth a transition as possible.

What's next for Trevor Lawrence and Travis Hunter?

Trevor Lawrence is preparing for his fifth season in the NFL. The Clemson Tigers product has been the starting quarterback for the Jaguars since his rookie season, and he's looking to get back to his 2022 form, which saw him earn his only Pro Bowl selection up to this point.

Lawrence had a forgettable 2024 season, playing in a career-low 10 games due to a myriad of injury issues. However, he's putting in the work in the offseason to ensure that he's ready for Week 1. Lawrence has training camp and preseason to ramp up his preparation for what's potentially the most important season of his professional career.

Meanwhile, Travis Hunter is gearing up for his rookie season. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner is one of the most unique players in college football history due to his ability to play both the wide receiver and cornerback positions at an elite level. However, he's now set to enter the NFL, where he'll be up against the best professional football players in the world.

Hunter will look to make an impression in training camp and during the preseason. He'll likely take more snaps on offense as a WR2 for Lawrence while he figures out the defensive game plan to be able to thrive as a help cornerback in the NFL.

