  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “It's a mistake from the front office” - Nick Wright rips Bengals’ decision to pay $276,000,000 to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

“It's a mistake from the front office” - Nick Wright rips Bengals’ decision to pay $276,000,000 to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

By Arnold
Modified Mar 22, 2025 10:27 GMT
Nick Wright rips Bengals&rsquo; decision to pay $276,000,000 to Ja
Nick Wright rips Bengals’ decision to pay $276,000,000 to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to blockbuster contract extensions for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins last week. The two wideouts cost the franchise a combined $276 million in total as part of their deals, and many believe that the Bengals have solidified their offense for the next few years.

Ad

However, on Wednesday, Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright ripped the Bengals management for offering the lucrative deals to Chase and Higgins, suggesting that the franchise faltered with those extensions.

"This is a team that's had these two guys together for almost a half decade," Wright said on FS1's First Things First (0:24). "And they're like and they haven't gotten it done, and the only times they have been close to getting it done or close-ish those two years they made the only two years they made the playoffs even, and they were on good runs both years the defense was excellent. And so I just think it's a mistake from the front office."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Due to the massive contract extensions for Higgins and Chase, the Bengals' cap space has taken a big hit. The team has a reported $26.8 million in available salary cap space for this offseason.

Although Cincinnati's offense has been sorted for the next few years, the team's defense still needs reinforcements. It will be interesting to see how the Bengals go about with extensions for some of their top defensive players, including defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who will enter the final year of his deal in 2025.

Ad

A closer look at Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins' extension details with the Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja&#039;Marr Chase - Source: Getty
Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase - Source: Getty

Ja'Marr Chase inked a four-year extension worth $161 million with the Bengals on the back of a stellar 2024 season when he recorded 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns on 127 receptions. The deal, which includes $112 million in guaranteed money, makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Tee Higgins agreed to a four-year, $115 million extension at Cincinnati. The receiver was initially placed on the franchise tag but eventually signed a new deal with the Bengals.

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी