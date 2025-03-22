“It's a mistake from the front office” - Nick Wright rips Bengals’ decision to pay $276,000,000 to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to blockbuster contract extensions for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins last week. The two wideouts cost the franchise a combined $276 million in total as part of their deals, and many believe that the Bengals have solidified their offense for the next few years.

Ad

However, on Wednesday, Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright ripped the Bengals management for offering the lucrative deals to Chase and Higgins, suggesting that the franchise faltered with those extensions.

"This is a team that's had these two guys together for almost a half decade," Wright said on FS1's First Things First (0:24). "And they're like and they haven't gotten it done, and the only times they have been close to getting it done or close-ish those two years they made the only two years they made the playoffs even, and they were on good runs both years the defense was excellent. And so I just think it's a mistake from the front office."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Due to the massive contract extensions for Higgins and Chase, the Bengals' cap space has taken a big hit. The team has a reported $26.8 million in available salary cap space for this offseason.

Although Cincinnati's offense has been sorted for the next few years, the team's defense still needs reinforcements. It will be interesting to see how the Bengals go about with extensions for some of their top defensive players, including defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who will enter the final year of his deal in 2025.

Ad

A closer look at Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins' extension details with the Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase - Source: Getty

Ja'Marr Chase inked a four-year extension worth $161 million with the Bengals on the back of a stellar 2024 season when he recorded 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns on 127 receptions. The deal, which includes $112 million in guaranteed money, makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Tee Higgins agreed to a four-year, $115 million extension at Cincinnati. The receiver was initially placed on the franchise tag but eventually signed a new deal with the Bengals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.