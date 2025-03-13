“It's a mistake to let Russell Wilson walk” - Ex-Broncos DB delivers verdict on Steelers’ prioritizing Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers was officially released by the New York Jets on Wednesday, coinciding with the start of the new league year. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer has been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. Dominique Foxworth recently shared that he believes the franchise is making a mistake prioritizing the four-time NFL MVP over Russell Wilson.

Ad

Speaking on ESPN's First Take, the former Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens cornerback said:

"I absolutely think it's a mistake to let Russell Wilson walk, I think it's in part because he had success there and he was very cheap. I guess the price does matter, but he has one really impressive ability, it's to throw the deep ball, and they have two receivers that are really great at catching the deep ball. They have an offensive line that can't really hold up long enough for them to run an intermediate route or run the ball at this point.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think Russell Wilson fits their offense pretty well, and I know the other option out there sounds real good if it was four or five years ago and I know that we're going to convince ourselves that he played well at the end of the season and all that stuff, but I don't think he did.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I'm not arguing that Russell makes them a Super Bowl Contender, but I actually think that he doesn't make them much worse than they would have been last year, and I think for the price compared to what I assume Aaron Rodgers is going to ask for, I like Russ in that situation."

Check out Dominque Foxworth's comments on the Pittsburgh Steelers below (starting at the 1:43 mark):

Ad

Ad

Wilson made 11 starts for the Steelers last season, leading the team to a 6-5 record. He threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. The ten-time Pro Bowler completed 63.7% of his pass attempts while adding 155 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries.

Steelers bring back former quarterback as they await Aaron Rodgers decision

Aaron Rodgers has yet to announce his plans for the 2025 season. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed quarterback Mason Rudolph, their 2018 draft pick, to a two-year deal as they await Rodgers' decision.

Ad

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network shared details of the deal, tweeting:

"A Steel City reunion: QB Mason Rudolph has agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with $4.5 million to return to the #Steelers, sources tell me and @RapSheet . Rudolph mulled multiple offers, including a return to the #Titans, but was motivated to head back to Pittsburgh."

Check out Mike Garafolo's tweet below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Rudolph spent the first six seasons of his career with the Steelers after the franchise selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. He spent last year with the Tennessee Titans before returning to Pittsburgh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.