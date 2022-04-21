"It's never personal, it's just business" - Browns WR Amari Cooper holds no ill will towards the Dallas Cowboys

The Cleveland Browns made several significant moves in the offseason to bolster their chances of advancing to the playoffs in 2022. The biggest splash was signing former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to a record-breaking five-year, $230 million deal.

But before that, the team also signed former Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper to take over as the number one receiver. Cooper recently spoke at his first press conference with his new team about his feelings towards the Cowboys.

"I wouldn't say I just wanted to leave, but at the same time, it's never personal, it's just business and that's part of the business of being in this league," Cooper told reporters Wednesday, via USA Today. "Things like that happen all the time, players get cut, players get traded. There's no player in the league who's still in the league from 30 years ago. It all comes to an end at some point. With that said, I am excited about this new chapter, and I embrace it. I look forward to the future here." - Amari Cooper

Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/amari-coo… Amari Cooper "elated" to join Browns, holds no ill will toward Cowboys: "I wouldn’t say I just wanted to leave, but at the same time, it’s never personal, it’s just business and that’s part of the business of being in this league" Amari Cooper "elated" to join Browns, holds no ill will toward Cowboys: "I wouldn’t say I just wanted to leave, but at the same time, it’s never personal, it’s just business and that’s part of the business of being in this league" nfl.com/news/amari-coo… https://t.co/d1HrD1E88V

Amari Cooper will give the Cleveland Browns another weapon on the offensive side of the football after losing Jarvis Landry to free agency and Odell Beckham Jr. in the middle of last season.

The team will now have Watson in the quarterback position, with All-Pro running back Nick Chubb and upcoming star David Njoku at tight end joining Cooper.

How far will the 2022 Cleveland Browns go?

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

The 2022 Cleveland Browns will come into the season with high expectations, having Deshaun Watson as the team's quarterback for the foreseeable future. Watson sat out the 2021 season while facing allegations of sexual assault.

In his last season as a starter with the Houston Texans in 2020, he led the NFL in passing yards with 4,823 and also threw for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Those stellar numbers were good for a passer rating of 112.4. Watson was able to earn these statistics with a relatively underwhelming roster at the Texans.

Watson will now have one of the best offensive lines in the league and one of the best running backs in the AFC lining up behind him in Nick Chubb.

The arrival of Amari Cooper in the offseason brings a veteran presence to the position. Cooper has the ability to stretch the defense, run precise routes and make tough catches all across the field.

The defense will once again be anchored by perennial All-Pro defensive lineman Myles Garrett and defensive back Denzel Ward, who recently became the newest member of the $100 million club.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Browns are signing Pro-Bowl CB Denzel Ward to a 5-year, $100.5 million contract extension that includes $71.25 million guaranteed, per source. At age 24, Ward is the highest-paid CB in NFL history.



Tory Dandy of CAA Sports, who negotiated the contract, confirmed the deal to ESPN Browns are signing Pro-Bowl CB Denzel Ward to a 5-year, $100.5 million contract extension that includes $71.25 million guaranteed, per source. At age 24, Ward is the highest-paid CB in NFL history.Tory Dandy of CAA Sports, who negotiated the contract, confirmed the deal to ESPN

The 2022 NFL season is being anticipated with the highest expectations for Cleveland fans. It's likely that anything less than the playoffs (particularly after watching the Cincinnati Bengals make it to the Super Bowl) will be frowned upon by "the dawg pound."

Edited by John Maxwell