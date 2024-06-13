"It's over": Cody Ford's ex-fiancee confirms breakup with Bengals star with emotional video

It's over between Cody Ford and fiancée Tianna Robillard. Rumors about their breakup began circulating after Robillard unfollowed Ford on Instagram. In fact, the TikTok influencer removed all the pictures with the NFL star, further fueling breakup speculations.

Trending

Tianna Robillard confirmed on June 12 that she and fiancé Cody Ford had indeed broken up, addressing the circulating rumors. Tianna Robillard shared an emotional TikTok video in which she could be seen with teary eyes while revealing the heartbreaking news. The 3-minute and 24-second was a response to a fan commenting:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm still so confused bc she was literally just talking about him that day but sometimes things happen so quick."

With eyes full of tears, Tianna Robillard shares the breakup news. Tianna Robillard starts off by saying:

"You want answers, I know. I don't really know like what to say, really. But it's true. It's over, and it's never going to be back together, that's for damn sure."

Tianna Robillard broke into tears as she elaborated on her breakup. The TikTok influencer confessed how she loves Cody Ford and will always continue to do so. However, the two cannot remain together because there are certain things that cannot be recovered. Talking about the same, she said:

"I love him... I always will. But some things are unrecoverable, and I just pray for healing and for him to be okay at the end of the day. I want love to be spread to both him and me at this time."

Even though Tianna Robillard has announced her breakup with Cody Ford, the reason behind it remains unknown. The TikToker asked for privacy, post the heartbreaking event. The video cuts to another clip where she concludes her statement, saying:

"My world feels like it's turned upside down. My world feels like it's kind of like just gonna be different. I just want love and light to me and to him. I love you. And thank you for the kind encouragement, and that’s all I have right now. So love you lots."

While Tianna Robillard made things clear from her side, her fiancée, Cody Ford, is yet to make any statement in this regard. The two decided to part ways just two months after engagement in April 2024.

Tianna Robillard and Cody Ford exchanged rings one year after coming out as Instagram official

In January 2023, the relationship between Tianna Robillard and Cody Ford became Instagram official as Ford posted a series of pictures with her. The two got engaged in April 2024, one year after going Instagram official.

Tianna Robillard announced the news with an Instagram reel, in which Ford appeared going on one-knee for ex-fiancée. "Oh my God! I love it. Yes!" Robillard could be heard saying in the video.

"I get to spend forever with you?! Best day of my life," Robillard wrote in the caption.

Tianna Robillard has removed all pictures alongside Cody Ford from all of her social media accounts. Ford did the same, removing all pictures and stories with his ex-fiancée from his Instagram. The NFL star has yet to make any statement, but considering the news has become mainstream, we might expect one soon.