"It's so over," "He's too short" - NFL fans react to Dillon Gabriel throwing INT at Browns OTAs

Dillon Gabriel has been in the limelight for the Cleveland Browns at the start of the team's organized team activities. Gabriel has been linked to the starting quarterback role for the 2025 season. However, on Wednesday's practice session, he threw an interception, which drew criticism from fans on social media.

Some slammed Gabriel when they caught a glimpse of rookie Mason Graham intercepting the QB's pass.

"It’s so over, picked off in rookie camp and otas," a fan tweeted.

"Get used to it, and it's going to be worse when he faces real defense," another added.

"Didn’t see that coming lol," a third commented.

Others blamed Gabriel's interception on his height.

"Gabriel's too short. You cant keep getting picked in OTA's and mini camps. It's Shedeur time," one added.

"Too short to play in nfl. lets tradem now," a fan wrote.

"Bout to be the story of Gabriel’s nfl life …. Midget," a user tweeted.

Gabriel was listed at 5'11” at the NFL combine. He finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in his final collegiate season, which was with the Oregon Ducks.

The Browns picked Gabriel with the No.94 pick in this year's NFL draft. They drafted another signal caller in Shedeur Sanders with the No. 144 pick.

Dillon Gabriel will be fighting for QB1 role for the Browns in 2025 season

Cleveland Browns QB Dillon Gabriel - Source: Imagn

Dillon Gabriel is in contention for the Browns' starting quarterback role heading into the 2025 season. However, he must edge out Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.

If Gabriel is serious about getting the starting job for Cleveland, he will need to work on his game to cut out the interceptions during the offseason.

The QB already came under scrutiny when he threw an interception at the rookie minicamp. Gabriel will now have to face the heat from fans after being picked off by Mason Graham at Wednesday's OTAs.

A critical few weeks lie ahead for Dillon Gabriel before the offseason break.

