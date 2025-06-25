“It’s personal this year”: Texans DE Darrell Taylor opens up about having chip on his shoulder

Darrell Taylor is preparing for his fifth NFL season, this time with the Houston Texans, his third team in the league after the Seattle Seahawks (2021 through 2023) and the Chicago Bears (2024).

Taylor signed a one-year, $4.75 million deal with the Texans in the offseason, joining a team with huge ambitions following two divisional round exits from the NFL playoffs.

Darrell Taylor enters the season with renewed expectations and extra motivation to help the Texans win the AFC South division for a third consecutive season. In an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," Taylor broke down how he's approaching this upcoming campaign:

"Man, it's personal this year because, you know, I feel like I left a lot on the table in Chicago, and, you know, I'm in a great place where, you know the offense is going to do their thing, and, you know, we have a great coaching staff to, you know, be able to put me in position to be able to help our defense out this year, and, you know, make a lot of plays."

"So I'm excited about that. So that's the reason that, you know, I feel like I'm, you know, playing with much of a chip on my shoulder than I ever played with."

Taylor has played 65 games, tallying 123 tackles, 24.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and one fumble recovered. The Texans had a busy offseason, adding new pieces to boost the offensive line, but also focusing on the defense, which is crucial in a competitive conference such as the AFC.

Darrell Taylor had a down year with the Chicago Bears

After spending the first three seasons of his career in Seattle, Darrell Taylor joined the Chicago Bears in 2024. Despite carrying high expectations with a new quarterback and a solid offense, Caleb Williams couldn't do much to turn things around at Soldier Field.

The Bears finished the season with a 5-12 record and another wasted year with Brian Eberflus. Taylor played 16 games with the NFC North franchise and tallied 32 tackles, a career-low three sacks and two forced fumbles. The Texans present him a solid opportunity to bounce back and compete for at least a spot in the AFC championship game.

Taylor is only 28, meaning he still has a few prime years to play. Time will tell if he pumps up those numbers.

