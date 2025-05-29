  • home icon
  "It's political": Ja'Marr Chase gets brutally honest over best WR debate

"It's political": Ja'Marr Chase gets brutally honest over best WR debate

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified May 29, 2025 17:04 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Imagn

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had one of the best WR seasons in NFL history in 2024. Chase won the triple crown, leading the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708), and receiving touchdowns (17). However, in a season where Saquon Barkley had over 2,000 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns, Chase did not win the Offensive Player of the Year Award last campaign.

On May 27, Chase detailed how he was slightly frustrated about not winning the award after such an amazing season, but did acknowledge that he understood why he didn't after Barkley's phenomenal campaign.

"I was a little frustrated. But he had a crazy year, so I can't really be mad, you know." Chase said.

Earlier in the media appearance, Chase opened up about how sports at any age is political, something that he is aware of when there are debates about who is the best wide receiver in the NFL. However, Chase outlined how he knows that he is one of the best in the league, no matter what people say.

"If you're an athlete, you know that it's political growing up as a kid, and you have no control over that, so I still think it's political. I really don't care what people say or think. I know I'm one of the best in the league, everybody else does. No, I don't have to say it verbally to let it be heard. But I know for a fact." Chase stated.
Can Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals improve next year?

Despite Chase's amazing individual season last year, the Bengals did not perform well at the start of the campaign, something that resulted in the team not making the playoffs in 2024.

With Chase being arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, Tee Higgins being an elite wide receiver, and QB Joe Burrow being one of the best in the entire league as well at his position, the Bengals should be competing for the playoffs and the Super Bowl in 2025.

Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor Tool projected that the Bengals would make the playoffs after a strong campaign. In our simulation, the Cincinnati franchise finished with a record of 10-7, good enough for second place in the AFC North and the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor Tool
Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor Tool
