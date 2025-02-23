"It's a position of priority" - Todd McShay sends blunt message to Titans GM on plans with No. 1 overall pick of 2025 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans have several options for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The team has numerous needs after finishing with the worst record in the league and currently controls the draft board.

While speaking on "The McShay Show," NFL draft analyst Todd McShay said he would select Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.

"Mike Borgonzi, the new general manager, can't miss with this pick," McShay said. "This is exactly what I'm hearing. The wish list, from my understanding, would be to trade out of this No. 1 pick."

"I went with Abdul Carter, edge, Penn State," McShay added. "He's the best player in this draft, and it's at a position of priority that is prioritized, in my opinion, over any other position outside of quarterback."

However, McShay stressed that Tennessee’s main objective remains moving back in the draft order.

"Again, the wish list is trade out of this pick. I'm not saying that I definitively know that they don't love Cam Ward. I'm saying the information that I'm getting is that they'd rather trade out of that spot, which indicates that they don't believe that one of these quarterbacks is the guy."

He also pointed out that the team is conducting a realistic self-assessment and does not believe they are just a quarterback away from being competitive.

If they can find a trade partner, such as the Raiders or Jets, McShay suggested the Titans would prioritize accumulating multiple picks in a draft class that is historically strong at defensive tackle, edge rusher and even running back.

"I want quantity over quality when it comes to picks in this draft," he said.

Below is the full clip of Todd McShay discussing this.

To analyze what a potential trade might entail, consider the 2023 draft, when the Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the No. 9 and No. 61 picks, a 2024 first-round pick and 2025 second-round pick.

Should the Tennessee Titans trade the No. 1 pick?

The Tennessee Titans may wait until the NFL Scouting Combine next week, which will allow them to interview top prospects and assess potential fits.

However, Tennessee faces a tough choice. With a new regime in place, general manager Mike Borgonzi has already expressed a willingness to trade the No. 1 pick.

The Titans need help at multiple positions, and a blockbuster trade package could set them up for the future better than selecting Cam Ward or a defensive player would.

