"It's probably impossible" - Rams' $15,134,346 star gives honest verdict on Travis Hunter’s plan to play offense and defense in NFL

Travis Hunter has expressed his desire to continue playing on offense and defense for the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, some, including LA Rams defensive end Jared Verse, have pointed out the issues that the two-way star might have to deal with in the NFL.

Verse, who signed a four-year, $15,134,346 rookie contract with the Rams last year, appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Saturday to sound off a warning for Hunter.

"I'm not going to lie, playing both ways, that's something that genuinely I could never do," Verse said. "Seeing that, that's probably impossible. The league is a lot different than college; in college, you can take a snap off here or there, but you can't do that in the league.

"But, it's Travis Hunter we're talking about; he's a dawg. The way his body moves, the way he acts, and the way he is fundamentally built are different than most people. If he can do it in college at the high level he was doing, and replicate it in the NFL, I see no reason not to".

The Rams took Verse with the No. 19 pick in the first round of the 2024 draft. The defensive end racked up 66 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, two passes defended, as well as two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Since Verse has experienced playing in the NFL for one season, he can give Hunter his input about the transition from college football to the pro league.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how the Jaguars use Hunter in the 2025 season.

Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy for his two-way ability in 2024 season

Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter - Source: Getty

Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in his final year at Colorado. His versatility played a key role in beating the likes of Ashton Jeanty, Dillon Gabriel and Cam Ward for the prestigious award.

Hunter racked up 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on 96 receptions as a wideout, while recording 36 tackles, one tackle for a loss, four interceptions for 65 yards, 11 pass breakups, and a forced fumble as a cornerback.

The Jaguars have begun using Hunter on offense at the start of the rookie minicamp, but have plays to integrate him into the team's defense as well.

