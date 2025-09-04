"It's scary because they can't fix that": HOF'er Brett Favre gets honest about struggling with Parkinson's disease

Brett Favre is facing the realities of Parkinson’s disease. The Hall of Fame quarterback says a new symptom has affected him more than anything he has faced since his diagnosis.The former Green Bay Packers star told &quot;The Sage Steele Show&quot; on Thursday that he has begun experiencing difficulty swallowing.&quot;I'm having a hard time swallowing,&quot; Favre said. &quot;There's times where I think I'm choking. It's sort of scary because they can't fix that. I try not to think about it. I try to just focus on getting after the day.&quot; Favre revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s while testifying on Capitol Hill in January 2024.He holds the NFL record for consecutive starts with 297 regular-season games, including a playoff streak of 321 straight games. He played 20 seasons for the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings. Favre led Green Bay to a Super Bowl championship in the 1996 season. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the class of 2016.Brett Favre describes a daily mental battle with disease uncertaintySyndication: USA TODAY (Credits: IMAGN)In the interview with &quot;Fox News&quot; on Wednesday, Brett Favre described how the disease carries a psychological weight as much as a physical one.&quot;But there are often times during the day, maybe at night, when I decompress and I think I'm progressing a little bit because the progression, as I understand it, my doctor said,&quot; Favre said.&quot;Think about it this way. You see someone you haven't seen in 20 years. They look like they haven't aged a bit. You tell them, &quot;Oh. you look great.&quot; Then you see someone you haven't seen in three years and you don't recognize them. &quot;The disease is that way. There's no way to predict who is going to progress faster than others. We all age differently.&quot;Favre said he wrestles daily with thoughts about whether the condition is advancing.&quot;I wake up every day and think, 'Did I progress 2% or am I staying the same? Am I looking into this progression more than I should?' All those thoughts go through my mind,&quot; Favre said.Brett Favre is spotlighting a condition that affects approximately 1 million people in the U.S., per the Parkinson's Foundation. That number is anticipated to rise to 1.2 million by 2030.