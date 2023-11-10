Joe Burrow has been battling a calf injury for most of the 2023 NFL season with the Cincinnati Bengals. While he was able to play through it without missing a game, it was clearly affecting his play on the football field. He seems to have completely recovered over the past couple of weeks, but now he has a brand new issue that he is currently dealing with.

During the Bengals' Week 9 victory against the Buffalo Bills, Burrow's finger began bleeding after taking a hit from a defender. He was able to once again play through his ailment, and while it has been reported to only be a cut, any type of injury to a quarterback's throwing hand is a legitimate cause for concern.

The most concerned people about his health are probably his parents, Robin and Jimmy Burrow. In fact, they even recently appeared on an "Up and Adams" episode to discuss the nature of the most recent injury and where they currently stand with the situation.

His father, Jimmy Burrow, said:

"We were with Joe on Monday, he was pretty sore. His finger looked worse on TV than it was, so I think he is ready to go practice. But it is scary to watch him at times, both of us."

His mother, Robin, added:

"I was personally a little worried about the finger but when I saw it after the game, it was not as significant. While watching the games, I am pretty much like this (covers face anxiously)."

His father's assessment was apparently correct as Joe Burrow resumed practice as a full participant in Week 10 ahead of their matchup against the Houston Texans. The superstar quarterback is not listed on the official injury report, so he is fully expected to play. He will be without some of his usual weapons, as Tee Higgins has already been ruled out and Ja'Marr Chase is listed as questionable.

Joe Burrow's injury history

Joe Burrow began his NFL career by suffering a devastating knee injury during his rookie season. In Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season, he tore his ACL, MCL, PCL, and meniscus in his knee. It forced him out for the remainder of the year before being able to return the following season.

During his second season, he dislocated his pinkie finger, and also sprained his knee in year three. This year, during the 2023 NFL season, he aggravated an off-season calf strain in Week 2.

After missing six games with his torn knee during his rookie season, Burrow has totaled just one additional missed game for the rest of his career so far. While he has been a bit injury-prone, he has usually found a way to battle through the ailments.