"It's something really stupid" - Travis Kelce's brother Jason blasts Browns' $2,400,000,000 new stadium plan

The Cleveland Browns are looking to build a new stadium as it has been one of the biggest debated topics in the fanbase for the team. The idea of having a significant structure outside Cleveland has some fans excited while others are not thrilled with the idea of the Browns moving out of Cleveland.

On the most recent edition of the "New Heights Podcast," Jason and Travis Kelce discussed the situation. They have a unique insight to the $2.4 billion new stadium plans as the two are natives of Cleveland Heights. Jason Kelce discussed how he is not a fan of the stadium idea, calling it stupid.

"It's something really stupid out in Brook Park that they're trying to get everybody excited about the stadium of no longer being in downtown Cleveland... It doesn't matter how cool it is, I'm not gonna like it. I like the old stadium because it's downtown. I'd rather play in a dilapidated stadium than this... I don't like that it's not downtown. I don't like that. It's indoor. I don't like anything about this.

Travis Kelce then added how building an indoor stadium is going to take a lot of the character out of the franchise.

"I don't know what it is about us, it feels better when it's downtown. Can we at least that an indoor stadium is kinda going against the nature of living up there on the lake?"

Below is the full clip from their podcast discussing the Cleveland Browns' new stadium plans.

Huntington Bank Field has been the home of the Cleveland Browns since 1999 and it would be weird to see the franchise not play on the shore of Lake Erie going forward.

Could the Cleveland Browns end up not moving?

While there is all this talk about the Browns potentially winding up moving to a domed stadium in Brook Park, it is possible that the team just stays put at Huntington Bank Field.

While at the NFL Annual Meeting, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said it depends on the decision of Ohio lawmakers if they will approve $600 million in funding into the budget at the end of June.

If they do approve, the plan is to begin construction of the new stadium in the first quarter of 2026. If not, the plan is to renovate Huntington Bank Field. The Haslam Sports Group have committed to invest $2 billion in private capital while the state of Ohio would need to issue $600 million in bonds that would eventually be paid back by the tax revenues, per WKYC.

It will be interesting to see what the city and state governments decide to do regarding the home of the Cleveland Browns.

