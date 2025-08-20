"It’s been a very stable position": Jason Kelce mocks Browns' QB history as Joe Flacco wins QB1 job in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns named Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback for the 2025 season. The veteran was named QB1 over the likes of Kenny Pickett, Tyler Huntley, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.While fans had mixed reactions to Flacco getting the Browns' starting QB role, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce aimed a dig at Cleveland and its history with quarterbacks.&quot;I think if one of these guys had been head and shoulders and the best guy, they would have went with him,&quot; Kelce said on &quot;SportsCenter&quot;. &quot;But they have Joe as the safety person to fall back on because of how well he did in 2023.&quot;&quot;Cleveland is not used to controversy at the QB position. It’s been a very stable position for a long time.&quot; Kelce added sarcastically, leaving fellow ESPN panelists Ryan Clark, Adam Schefter, and Marcus Spears in splits.The Browns have had numerous starting QBs for the past few decades, but none have made a lasting impression. When Jeff Garcia arrived in Cleveland in 2004, they had high expectations for him to replace Tim Couch. However, Garcia was cut after a year following his struggles.Many other quarterbacks, including Charlie Frye, Deek Anderson, Brady Quinn and Cot McCoy, followed, but failed to make the position their own. Even Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel wasn't able to live up to the mark.When the Browns drafted Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, they hoped for some stability, but it wasn't too sustainable. More recently, Deshaun Watson's off-field issues and injuries have put the Browns in tough spots over the past few years.Joe Flacco shares thoughts on being named Browns' QB1 for 2025 seasonNFL: Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco - Source: ImagnOn Tuesday, Joe Flacco opened up on getting the QB1 role for the Browns.“Listen, it’s just business as usual,” Flacco said, via Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. “Go out there and get another good practice in, get some rest with the guys and continue to work towards what we’ve been all training camp. . . . Like I said, you keep your head down and you just try to do your best, and I felt like I was having a good camp with the reps that I was given, and that’s all you can do.”Flacco has a Super Bowl ring and 17 years of NFL experience under his belt. He will be leading the Browns' offense against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7.It will be interesting to see if Joe Flacco can provide the Browns with the stability they need.