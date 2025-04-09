"It's stupid" - NFL analyst in disbelief as Chiefs' odds lag behind Ravens and Bills in AFC championship race

The NFL oddsmakers have released the odds for the 2025 season, and the Kansas City Chiefs have found a spot toward the top. However, the Chiefs are not the favorites — not for the Super Bowl, not for the AFC Championship.

On Tuesday’s edition of the Up & Adams Show, NFL analyst Kay Adams said she doesn’t understand how the Kansas City Chiefs are ranked third in the betting odds to win the AFC, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

"The Chiefs are going to be the favorites, and they should be, and this is quite frankly irreverent. It's a little probably irresponsible, and I also think it's stupid, because I think and I'm hoping they see this and say 'Oh okay, and here we go on our revenge tour. Everyone's hair is on fire. Let's go.'"

Here are the odds to win the AFC Championship ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Baltimore Ravens (+350) Buffalo Bills (+360) Kansas City Chiefs (+410) Cincinnati Bengals (+950) Houston Texans (+1400) Los Angeles Chargers (+1500) Denver Broncos (+1500)

What are the odds for the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs have made the Super Bowl in each of the previous three seasons, but they are not the favorites to win Super Bowl LX. The Chiefs are +800 to win the Super Bowl, trailing behind three teams: the Philadelphia Eagles (+600), the Baltimore Ravens (+700) and the Buffalo Bills (+750).

The Chiefs saw their roster undergo some changes in free agency, adding DT Jerry Tillery, QB Gardner Minshew, CB Kristian Fulton, RB Elijah Mitchell and OT Jaylon Moore.

They hold the No. 31, No. 63, No. 66, No. 95, No. 133, No. 226, No. 251 and No. 256 picks in the upcoming NFL draft, set to begin April 24.

