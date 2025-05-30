“It's a Taylor Swift thing”: NFL fans react as JuJu Smith-Schuster debuts purple hair at Chiefs OTAs

JuJu Smith-Schuster sported a new look during the Kansas City Chiefs' OTA on Friday. The wideout dyed his hair purple, which garnered a lot of attention from fans on social media.

One felt that Smith-Schuster changed his hairstyle as a dedication for Taylor Swift, who has been dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since the summer of 2023.

"It's a Taylor Swift thing? ok I get it," the fan tweeted.

Others were eager to find out if Smith-Schuster's hairdo would take his game to the next level.

"What is blud cooking," another fan wrote.

"Purple hair ready to play," a fan commented.

Some had harsh reactions to Smith-Schuster's purple hair.

"We sporting Halloween decorations on our heads now?" one fan wrote.

"Men do not do this," a fan said.

"I don't like this ni**a," one fan tweeted.

Last season, Smith-Schuster recorded 231 yards and two touchdowns on 18 receptions, helping Kansas City win the AFC West title. He amassed 76 yards on four receptions in the playoffs, as the Chiefs reached the Super Bowl. However, they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles at the final hurdle.

JuJu Smith-Schuster re-signed with Kansas City Chiefs for 2025 season

Kansas City Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster - Source: Imagn

According to Spotrac, the Kansas City Chiefs re-signed JuJu Smith-Schuster on a one-year $1,422,500 contract this offseason. The deal included a $167,500 signing bonus.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Smith-Schuster at No. 62 in 2017. He spent five seasons with the franchise, earning a Pro Bowl honor in 2018.

In 2022, Smith-Schuster signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs, helping them win the Super Bowl that season.

In March 2023, Smith-Schuster inked a three-year $33 million deal with the New England Patriots. However, the Patriots parted ways with the wideout after one season.

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in 2024, and re-signed with the franchise on another one-year contract for the 2025 season.

