"It's time for AJ to go": Ex-Bucs All-Pro DT urges Howie Roseman to trade A.J. Brown amid the Eagles WR's complaining and tweeting antics

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown reportedly attracted some trade interest during the offseason. However, general manager Howie Roseman promptly informed interested teams that Brown was not available.Five weeks into the 2025 season, Brown's strange social media behavior tweet last week has sparked yet another round of outraged trade rumors. The Eagles' Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday also caused tension to rise this week after the star receiver seemed to stop running on a pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts and later accused Hurts of overthrowing.In Monday's episode of &quot;The Arena: Gridiron&quot; on Monday, former NFL defensive tackle Gerald McCoy expressed his belief that the Eagles may need to accept and move on from Brown because of his unchangeable attitude.According to McCoy, Brown's attitude issue has persisted since he was a member of the Tennessee Titans and the Eagles will continue to deal with it.&quot;It’s time for A.J. to go. You are who you are,&quot; McCoy said. &quot;All that sulking and pouting is starting to wear on the sideline—it’s starting to become an issue in the locker room simply because he is who he is. Oh well, he’s a diva. He’s just tweeting. He’s just a wide receiver. This is something it’ll blow over.&quot;Did AJ Brown start his career in Philly? No, he started in Tennessee, and how did he get to Philly? He got traded. What was he doing before that, tweeting and complaining? But AJ, they say Oh, he’s matured. This is no shot to my QB, it’s nothing to do with people in the building.&quot;Brown has been clearly unhappy with the role he plays in the offense and his connection with Hurts, even though the Eagles have won four of their first five games this season.“After Sunday, they asked him about the route, everybody said he stopped, he said, ‘No I don’t believe I stopped on the play. To me, he overthrew me.’ Again, you are who you are and you're gonna be who you are,” McCoy added.However, it seems that the Eagles don't believe it makes sense to let go of A.J. Brown unless they are presented with an irresistible trade offer.Jalen Hurts has met with A.J. Brown and Saquon Barkley to settle differencesFollowing their Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles insider Jimmy Kempski revealed on Monday that Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and Saquon Barkley held a &quot;long and positive&quot; meeting. This could indicate that the team's offensive disconnection problems will soon be fixed.From the outside, it appears the three offensive stars are making an effort on their own to mend fences, define their responsibilities, and possibly readjust for the benefit of the team.If they have been able to detect where errors have happened and commit to improved collaboration, we may start seeing the Eagles' offense rediscover the confidence it had before.