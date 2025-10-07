  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "It's time for AJ to go": Ex-Bucs All-Pro DT urges Howie Roseman to trade A.J. Brown amid the Eagles WR's complaining and tweeting antics

"It's time for AJ to go": Ex-Bucs All-Pro DT urges Howie Roseman to trade A.J. Brown amid the Eagles WR's complaining and tweeting antics

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 07, 2025 13:51 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn
Ex-Bucs All-Pro DT urges Howie Roseman to trade A.J. Brown amid the Eagles WR's complaining and tweeting antics (Credits: IMAGN)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown reportedly attracted some trade interest during the offseason. However, general manager Howie Roseman promptly informed interested teams that Brown was not available.

Ad

Five weeks into the 2025 season, Brown's strange social media behavior tweet last week has sparked yet another round of outraged trade rumors. The Eagles' Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday also caused tension to rise this week after the star receiver seemed to stop running on a pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts and later accused Hurts of overthrowing.

In Monday's episode of "The Arena: Gridiron" on Monday, former NFL defensive tackle Gerald McCoy expressed his belief that the Eagles may need to accept and move on from Brown because of his unchangeable attitude.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to McCoy, Brown's attitude issue has persisted since he was a member of the Tennessee Titans and the Eagles will continue to deal with it.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It’s time for A.J. to go. You are who you are," McCoy said. "All that sulking and pouting is starting to wear on the sideline—it’s starting to become an issue in the locker room simply because he is who he is. Oh well, he’s a diva. He’s just tweeting. He’s just a wide receiver. This is something it’ll blow over.
Ad
"Did AJ Brown start his career in Philly? No, he started in Tennessee, and how did he get to Philly? He got traded. What was he doing before that, tweeting and complaining? But AJ, they say Oh, he’s matured. This is no shot to my QB, it’s nothing to do with people in the building."
Ad

Brown has been clearly unhappy with the role he plays in the offense and his connection with Hurts, even though the Eagles have won four of their first five games this season.

“After Sunday, they asked him about the route, everybody said he stopped, he said, ‘No I don’t believe I stopped on the play. To me, he overthrew me.’ Again, you are who you are and you're gonna be who you are,” McCoy added.
Ad

However, it seems that the Eagles don't believe it makes sense to let go of A.J. Brown unless they are presented with an irresistible trade offer.

Ad

Jalen Hurts has met with A.J. Brown and Saquon Barkley to settle differences

Following their Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles insider Jimmy Kempski revealed on Monday that Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and Saquon Barkley held a "long and positive" meeting. This could indicate that the team's offensive disconnection problems will soon be fixed.

Ad
Ad

From the outside, it appears the three offensive stars are making an effort on their own to mend fences, define their responsibilities, and possibly readjust for the benefit of the team.

If they have been able to detect where errors have happened and commit to improved collaboration, we may start seeing the Eagles' offense rediscover the confidence it had before.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications