"It's time to develop who we have" - Chiefs OC wants team to move on from Tyreek Hill

Former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill made a name for himself in the NFL by blazing past defenders while throwing up "the deuces" on his way to a score.

Months ago, the player known as "The Cheetah" took his talents to South Beach as he was traded to the Miami Dolphins. Many NFL fans and pundits alike have wondered aloud how this would affect Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the team's offense.

During Thursday's press conference, Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy elaborated on what the team will do in the wake of trading away Tyreek Hill:

“If you’re in this business long enough, change is inevitable. It happens. You can always replace the player but you can’t replace the person. Tyreek was loved. He’ll be missed. But now it’s time for us to make sure we’re developing the people that we have and getting them to do the things that we need."

Bieniemy finished his thoughts by saying the following:

“I think these guys have embraced the process. They all bring something different to the table and that’s the unique part about it. I think there’s going to be a lot of diversity because everybody presents something different. So it’s going to be new, it’s going to be exciting. And like I said, it’s been fun. And you hear us out there — it’s a lot of fun because these guys are learning something new for the first time.”

The Chiefs signed JuJu Smith-Schuster, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, formerly of the Green Bay Packers, in the wake of Hill's departure. Kansas City also selected receiver Skyy Moore in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft

Will the Miami Dolphins improve with the addition of Tyreek Hill?

The offseason addition of Hill to the Miami Dolphins gives quarterback Tua Tagovailoa another weapon in the team's offensive arsenal. He will team with fellow speedster Jaylen Waddle, who set the NFL's rookie record for receptions with 104.

Hill's explosiveness forces defenses to play with two safeties over the top, which will open up the underneath routes for Waddle.

The Dolphins also signed running backs Raheem Mostert from the San Francisco 49ers, Chase Edmonds, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals, and former Los Angeles Rams player Sony Michel.

The arrival of Hill could also likely open running lanes and wheel route options for their talented core of running backs. Tight end Mike Gesicki will also work to give Tagovailoa another option.

With all of the offensive power the Dolphins have, the team will look to contend with the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots for the AFC East division crown.

The Bills have been on the doorstep of the Super Bowl the past few seasons, so the Dolphins will have their work cut out for them if they want to get into the playoffs.

We will see how this explosive offense gets on when the 2022 season kicks off later this year.

