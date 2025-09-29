“It’s time to panic”: Colin Cowherd calls out John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens for hiding behind injuries to justify defensive issues

The Baltimore Ravens suffered their third loss of the 2025 season on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team was projected to be a contender for the Super Bowl during the offseason, but with a 3-1 record, they've started on a disappointing note that not many anticipated

Ad

Following the latest loss, Colin Cowherd believes it's time for John Harbaugh and his staff to be worried about the team's performance on the defensive side of the ball. The analyst raised concerns about the team's defense on his show, “The Herd,” noting it cannot hide behind the injuries within the unit.

“I said last week with Baltimore, I don't want to hear ‘It’s injuries,’” Cowherd said. “I'm not sure what they do well defensively. They weren't good on Monday night, and they're not good now. That's the best game Patrick Mahomes has played in a long time.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Look at what Kansas City did. Seven yards of play. Kansas City is rebuilding their own line, has no run game. Travis Kelce, you get about one big play a game and they don't have a number one receiver. Mahomes hasn't played that well in so long.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“So it's not like Kansas City doesn't have injuries. Rasheed Rice isn't playing. This is Worthy's first game back. They lost their best offensive lineman. They have no real consistent run game. Baltimore, I said it last week. I think it's time to panic. You may need more than just getting guys healthy on the defensive side.”

Ad

The Baltimore Ravens have conceded at least 37 points in three of their last four games so far this season. They allowed 41 points in the opener against the Buffalo Bills, 38 points against the Detroit Lions in Week 3 and 37 points against the Chiefs on Sunday. The 17 points they conceded in Week 2 are still the highest the Cleveland Browns have scored this season.

John Harbaugh expresses confidence in the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator

On Monday, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh expressed strong support for his team’s defense and its coordinator Zach Orr despite the team’s 1-3 start. He made it known that he has no intention of altering the coaching staff.

Ad

“I have confidence in all of our guys, including Zach and our players, our coaches,” Harbaugh said. “I watch our guys every day. I watch how they work. I watch how well they coach. I’m in meetings. I watch the meetings. I know the schemes that we’re running. I know the soundness of what we’re doing. I understand what we’re up against from week to week and play to play.”

Through the first four weeks of the 2025 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens’ defense has been among the league’s most underwhelming, ranking dead last in scoring defense, allowing 33.3 points per game, and second to last in total defense, surrendering 406.8 yards per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.