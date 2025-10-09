"It's time to part ways": Ryan Clark calls for Shedeur Sanders trade as Kevin Stefanski stalls on Browns QB decision

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation took another turn this week. One week after being benched in favor of Dillon Gabriel, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals. Flacco is already set to play for the Bengals this weekend, replacing the struggling Jake Browning.After Gabriel was promoted to the starting quarterback role, Flacco became the backup with Shedeur Sanders still remaining as the third string QB. One would then assume that, with Flacco now gone, Sanders would be the backup quarterback. However, this is not the case, with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski refusing to officially name a backup quarterback.This led to some analysts and pundits to consider the future of Sanders with the Cleveland Browns. On Thursday's edition of &quot;First Take,&quot; Ryan Clark said that if Sanders is not named as the backup, he should leave the team.&quot;If [Shedeur Sanders] is not named the backup quarterback, it's time to part ways. ... Too much comes with him if you don't see that sort of plan for him.&quot;Sanders leaving the Browns solely because he is not named as the backup quarterback is a decision that will not benefit his career. It is worth noting that Sanders has never played a competitive snap in the NFL and is slowly developing into someone who could lead a team in the coming years.His time may come, but only if he is patient.For Stefanski, the decision as to who the backup quarterback will be going forward will come in the coming weeks and will be a choice between the experienced Bailey Zappe or Sanders. On this decision, Stefanski said the following:&quot;All roster type of things, I always have to be mindful of our players and our players' development. And I want to make sure that I'm always doing what's best for our players and, of course, our team. But with young players, I'm always thinking about -- last week, making the change to Dillon, you have to think long and hard about that, because these are young players that you are so invested in their development. So, I'll let the week play out [and] make a decision later.&quot;Could the Browns turn to Deshaun Watson?However, Stefanski could make the decision to snubb both Zappe and Sanders for another quarterback. According to an article in Sports Illustrated, there is a possibility that Deshaun Watson could be named as the backup.&quot;The bottom line being that it is increasingly rare to find a franchise player at that position outside the first round. So what sort of chance do Gabriel and Sanders really have to be the quarterback two or three years from now? Is the chance of that happening better than the chance of a Watson revival? Maybe it is. But if I were the Browns, based on the $46 million they have tied up in Watson for 2026, I think I’d be pretty tempted to take another look at Watson before the year is out.”Watson has been a controversial figure even since his trade to the Cleveland Browns and is currently on the &quot;Physically Unable to Perform&quot; list due to an achilles tear.However, reports state that this injury could be healed by late October at the earliest.This would make him available to the team, and someone experienced that Stefanski could turn to.