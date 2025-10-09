  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "It's time to part ways": Ryan Clark calls for Shedeur Sanders trade as Kevin Stefanski stalls on Browns QB decision

"It's time to part ways": Ryan Clark calls for Shedeur Sanders trade as Kevin Stefanski stalls on Browns QB decision

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Oct 09, 2025 17:14 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions - Source: Imagn

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation took another turn this week. One week after being benched in favor of Dillon Gabriel, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals. Flacco is already set to play for the Bengals this weekend, replacing the struggling Jake Browning.

Ad

After Gabriel was promoted to the starting quarterback role, Flacco became the backup with Shedeur Sanders still remaining as the third string QB. One would then assume that, with Flacco now gone, Sanders would be the backup quarterback. However, this is not the case, with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski refusing to officially name a backup quarterback.

This led to some analysts and pundits to consider the future of Sanders with the Cleveland Browns. On Thursday's edition of "First Take," Ryan Clark said that if Sanders is not named as the backup, he should leave the team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"If [Shedeur Sanders] is not named the backup quarterback, it's time to part ways. ... Too much comes with him if you don't see that sort of plan for him."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Sanders leaving the Browns solely because he is not named as the backup quarterback is a decision that will not benefit his career. It is worth noting that Sanders has never played a competitive snap in the NFL and is slowly developing into someone who could lead a team in the coming years.

His time may come, but only if he is patient.

For Stefanski, the decision as to who the backup quarterback will be going forward will come in the coming weeks and will be a choice between the experienced Bailey Zappe or Sanders. On this decision, Stefanski said the following:

Ad
"All roster type of things, I always have to be mindful of our players and our players' development. And I want to make sure that I'm always doing what's best for our players and, of course, our team. But with young players, I'm always thinking about -- last week, making the change to Dillon, you have to think long and hard about that, because these are young players that you are so invested in their development. So, I'll let the week play out [and] make a decision later."
Ad

Could the Browns turn to Deshaun Watson?

However, Stefanski could make the decision to snubb both Zappe and Sanders for another quarterback. According to an article in Sports Illustrated, there is a possibility that Deshaun Watson could be named as the backup.

"The bottom line being that it is increasingly rare to find a franchise player at that position outside the first round. So what sort of chance do Gabriel and Sanders really have to be the quarterback two or three years from now? Is the chance of that happening better than the chance of a Watson revival? Maybe it is. But if I were the Browns, based on the $46 million they have tied up in Watson for 2026, I think I’d be pretty tempted to take another look at Watson before the year is out.”
Ad

Watson has been a controversial figure even since his trade to the Cleveland Browns and is currently on the "Physically Unable to Perform" list due to an achilles tear.

However, reports state that this injury could be healed by late October at the earliest.

This would make him available to the team, and someone experienced that Stefanski could turn to.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ben Tredinnick
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications