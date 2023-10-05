Russell Wilson is best known among NFL fans for two things: 1) winning a Super Bowl title as the offensive leader of the Seattle Seahawks, and 2) being happily married to R&B star Ciara.

But before the current Denver Broncos star came into her life, she was in a relationship with rapper Future, one that produced a son in 2014 - Future Zahir. That same year, their relationship ended. So, what led to their breakup?

On Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Ciara revealed that parenthood was about to change the course of said relationship, leading her to call off their engagement:

"It's almost like your tastebuds change. You gotta also sometimes look in the mirror and reflect on yourself, like what are things that I could be doing differently in my life? I'm looking for a change but what does that mean?"

"When you have a child, it's very important to me, it's no time to play around. I am now responsible for another life, so what am I doing, how am I thinking that through?"

Ciara Wilson praises married life with Russell Wilson

After splitting from Future, Ciara linked up with Russell Wilson in early 2015. A little over a year later, they tied the knot, and today, they have two children, with a third on the way. Ciara is incredibly content with how her life alongside the quarterback has unfolded.

She told Cooper:

“For us, from day one, it was a healthy place and I thank God because we always saw a lot of things the same way and I think that’s more than half the battle when you’re kind of aligned.

“It’s definitely like how someone talks to you, what’s their track record and sometimes too, listen, you see things how you see them and sometimes you do overlook things because of your perspective... It takes two [to] show up. [And if you’re not,] I’m not showing up either."

Russell Wilson's Broncos not satisfied with defeating Bears for first win of 2023

Back on the gridiron, however, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos still have plenty of work to do.

The Broncos defeated their fellow blue-and-orange team Chicago Bears 34-31 for their first win of 2023, with Wilson looking like his old self to the tune of three touchdown passes. But head coach Sean Payton expects better as they gear up to face some tough opponents (via Broncos Wire):

"I told the players afterwards, ‘Look, there is a lot of things that we’re going to have to clean up. We are still not doing well.’ But the one thing that I was proud of is they hung in there.

“They fought when it would’ve been real easy not to. We came up with enough plays in the end, but we’re going to have to play a lot better if we think we want to win more games this season.”

Their next challenge is against the New York Jets, who have been reeling from losing Aaron Rodgers. Following that matchup, they have a tough stretch, facing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs twice in just three games before their well-deserved bye week.