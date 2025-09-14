"It's time for Shedeur Sanders": Calls mount by fans as Joe Flacco gets picked by Nate Wiggins in Browns-Ravens clash

It seems as though NFL fans' patience with Joe Flacco only lasted two games. After losing the season opener to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns returned to the field in Week 2 to face off against the Baltimore Ravens, another team eager to get back to winning ways. Flacco, who finished the first half with 93 yards after going 12 of 23, didn't have the best start to the second half. The veteran quarterback was picked by Nate Wiggins at 11:46 in the third quarter in a play that ended with the cornerback taking the ball to the Browns' 5-yard line.It didn't take long for fans to start calling for Joe Flacco to be benched. The replacement? Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.&quot;It's time for Shedeur Sanders,&quot; one fan said.GameBlazers @GameBlazersFFLINKIt's time for Shedeur Sanders&quot;Give sanders a chance bro,&quot; another fan said. annoying ohtani fan @owndodgerhatersLINKGive sanders a chance bro&quot;Jesus christ just bench Flacco already. We need to see what the rookies have. This season is done,&quot; another fan said. Dominic @tarusmack602LINKJesus christ just bench Flacco already. We need to see what the rookies have. This season is doneThe comments calling for Sanders and even Dillon Gabriel to replace Flacco didn't stop.&quot;The Browns really had to play Joe Flacco 2 games over Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders? WHY? WHAT IS THE POINT? Such a waste of time so many teams making this clown mistake,&quot; one fan said.&quot;They need to start shedeur sanders on the browns,&quot; another fan said.&quot;At this point, put in Shedeur Sanders,&quot; another fan wrote.