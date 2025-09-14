  • home icon
  "It's time for Shedeur Sanders": Calls mount by fans as Joe Flacco gets picked by Nate Wiggins in Browns-Ravens clash

"It's time for Shedeur Sanders": Calls mount by fans as Joe Flacco gets picked by Nate Wiggins in Browns-Ravens clash

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 14, 2025 19:26 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp
"It's time for Shedeur Sanders": Calls mount by fans as Joe Flacco gets picked by Nate Wiggins in Browns-Ravens clash (Credit: IMAGN)

It seems as though NFL fans' patience with Joe Flacco only lasted two games. After losing the season opener to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns returned to the field in Week 2 to face off against the Baltimore Ravens, another team eager to get back to winning ways.

Flacco, who finished the first half with 93 yards after going 12 of 23, didn't have the best start to the second half. The veteran quarterback was picked by Nate Wiggins at 11:46 in the third quarter in a play that ended with the cornerback taking the ball to the Browns' 5-yard line.

It didn't take long for fans to start calling for Joe Flacco to be benched. The replacement? Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

"It's time for Shedeur Sanders," one fan said.
"Give sanders a chance bro," another fan said.
"Jesus christ just bench Flacco already. We need to see what the rookies have. This season is done," another fan said.
The comments calling for Sanders and even Dillon Gabriel to replace Flacco didn't stop.

"The Browns really had to play Joe Flacco 2 games over Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders? WHY? WHAT IS THE POINT? Such a waste of time so many teams making this clown mistake," one fan said.
"They need to start shedeur sanders on the browns," another fan said.
"At this point, put in Shedeur Sanders," another fan wrote.
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Orlando Silva
