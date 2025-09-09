“It's totally ridiculous”: Fans react to NFL's decision on Jalen Carter's punishment for spitting on Dak Prescott

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported on Monday that the NFL likely won’t suspend Jalen Carter. Carter would've had time to challenge the decision if the league handed him a suspension. However, Florio made it clear that it could still happen.

"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, however, a suspension is still on the table," Florio wrote. "We’re also told that the decision is currently being finalized."

NFL fans reacted to it on X.

"It's totally ridiculous on the NFLs part. Either you're going to suspend him, or you're not. Stop dragging it out. It doesn't take 5 days to maa decision," one fan wrote.

Eaglehaslanded @Eaglehasla39761 @ProFootballTalk It's totally ridiculous on the NFLs part. Either you're going to suspend him, or you're not. Stop dragging it out. It doesn't take 5 days to maa decision.

"They are waiting to suspend him week 3. They want that SB rematch," a fan commented.

"Lock that THUG up," another fan wrote.

Here are more fan reactions.

"If Carter gets a suspension then Lamar Jackson DEFINITELY needs to be suspended for pushing a fan. Thats way worse than spitting on a player," one fan tweeted.

"Can someone explain why Jalen Carter got immediately ejected and faces a potential additional suspension for spitting, and Brian Branch ripped off Tucker Kraft’s helmet and threw it and only got a 15 yard penalty?" a fan said.

"They have to check with the gambling sites first before making that determination," another fan said.

Carter was ejected during the Eagles-Cowboys game on Thursday just six seconds after it started, which has been called “Spitgate.”

Before the first play, Carter spat on Dak Prescott’s jersey. The refs saw it and threw a flag for bad behavior, and Carter was sent off the field.

A video later surfaced which showed that Prescott spat toward the Philadelphia players' direction. However, the Cowboys quarterback said that it was not aimed at Carter.

Jalen Carter makes feelings known on "Spitgate" feat. Dak Prescott

After the Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys season opening game on Thursday, Jalen Carter publicly apologized for spitting on Dak Prescott.

“It was a mistake that happened on my side, and it just won’t happen again," Carter said. "I feel bad for my teammates and the fans out there. It won’t happen again. I can make that promise.”

Carter signed a four-year rookie $21.8 million fully guaranteed deal with the Eagles in 2023.

If the defensive tackle is suspended, even for one game, he could lose his $57,222 game check. It totals to $6.3 million (2025-2026 base salary and bonuses), as his contract includes a clause that voids future guarantees if he’s suspended for misconduct.

