"It's tough": Baker Mayfield makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders' Browns future & potential success in Cleveland after Joe Flacco gets named QB1

The Cleveland Browns fans finally have the answer to one of the biggest questions of the offseason, but it wasn't what many expected. Everyone was wondering who would be the starting signal-caller. The Browns drafted two QBs this year in Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, while also having NFL veteran Joe Flacco, Deshaun Watson and Kenny Pickett on the roster.On Monday, the Browns named Flacco as their QB1 for the 2025 NFL season. Some fans wanted to see Sanders get that opportunity, especially after seeing his performance in the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.Reacting to the news, former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield talked about Sanders' future with the franchise.&quot;I mean, it's tough,&quot; Mayfield said. &quot;Since he was young, he had the spotlight on him, so people are going to be overcritical of every little thing. So, I mean the cliche, 'control what you can control.' As a quarterback, that's how you win a football game and how you elevate the guys around you. I think he himself has all the pieces he needs to have success and it's about the time and place.&quot;NFL analyst makes an interesting prediction about the future of Browns' rookie Shedeur SandersEver since the news of Joe Flacco becoming the Browns' QB1 came out, many wondered what's next for Shedeur Sanders. NFL analyst John Middlekauff predicted that Dillon Gabriel will start a regular-season game before Sanders. On the &quot;3&amp;Out&quot; podcast, he said:&quot;Joe Flacco was always going to start week 1 for the Cleveland Browns. That's not the story. The only story is now what's going to be their quarterback depth chart when the season starts?&quot;Dillon Gabriel's gonna start a game in the regular season, assuming they're both healthy before Shedeur Sanders, and everyone's gonna freak out. Yet this organization chose this guy ahead of him for that reason. I think this circus is going to grow dramatically.&quot;It'll be interesting to see if Shedeur Sanders gets the opportunity to start any games for Cleveland in the regular season.