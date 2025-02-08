"It's tough to bet against Taylor Swift": Barry Sanders makes bold prediction for Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl clash

Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders shared his prediction for Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The legendary running back, like the rest of us, is paying close attention to the big game between the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

Ahead of the Super Bowl LVII rematch, the 1997 NFL MVP sat down with former defensive end Chris Long to share his point of view about the championship game. When asked about his prediction, Sanders joked about Taylor Swift before explaining his pick.

Chris Long: "What's your prediction for Sunday?"

Barry Sanders: "It's tough to bet against Taylor Swift. It's tough to bet against her. Yeah, she's, she's tough to go against, man. But let me, let me go with Saquon. I feel like the Eagles might have more playmakers. I cringe and hesitate picking against like the heavy favorite, I guess Chiefs are the favorite, obviously, they're chasing history.

"And I'm pretty sure the Eagles are more aware of that than anyone else, and they want to do something about it. Maybe they have more motivation this time around, not that you need more playing in this game. And obviously the Eagles, they've won it before, so I'll go with Saquon and the Eagles."

The Philadelphia Eagles are stacked on offense, with Saquon Barkley leading the way from the backfield, but they also have terrific wide receivers with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson. On top of that, they have Jalen Hurts at quarterback, who can inflict damage in different ways.

That said, the Chiefs have the championship pedigree and experience from prior years. They suffered several injuries during the season, but their offense is still capable, with Marquise Brown, DeAndre Hopkins and JuJu Smith-Schuster as receivers while Isaiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are a dangerous running back tandem.

Barry Sanders had nice gesture with Saquon Barkley during 2024 regular season

Barry Sanders has been very fond of Saquon Barkley after the former No. 2 overall pick joined the Eagles as a free agent. The Lions legend sent an autographed jersey to the star back in December with a special message.

“To Saquon. I love the fact that you showed everyone how valuable you really are.”

Saquon Barkley has the chance to keep showing how special he is this Sunday and Barry Sanders is rooting for him.

