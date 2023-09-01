Derrick Henry is one of the highest-paid running backs in the National Football League. However, it won't stop him from voicing his concerns over the decrease in value of running back contracts. Henry organized a video chat earlier this summer with fellow NFL running backs. The concern is that the value of the position is continuing to decrease while all others have increased.

Henry told reporters that the value of a running back is being overlooked. He went on to say, it's not just on the field, but off of it as well. As some of the top running backs in the game are used in endorsement deals. Making those players the face of the league. The running back franchise tag has decreased every season and was worth $10.1 million in 2023.

“It’s tough right now. Just want to do anything possible to help show our value, do it on the field but definitely try to be together as a movement to improve the situation.”

The Tennessee Titans running back will play the final year of his contract in 2023. He signed a four-year deal, worth $50 million in July 2020. The contract pays him a little over $10 million each season in base salary. With a running back market that is on the decline, what will his next contract look like?

How much has RB Derrick Henry earned in his NFL career?

The Tennesse Titans drafted running back Derrick Henry in the second-round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In seven seasons in the National Football League, he has rushed for over 1,000 yards in four seasons. Which includes his 2,000-yard rushing milestone in 2020.

His initial rookie contract was a four-year deal worth $5.4 million. It wasn't until 2020 that he saw his first lucrative pay increase in the NFL. At the time, the contract avoided Henry having to accept the $10.3 million franchise tag.

According to Spotrac, Derrick Henry has earned $20.774 million in salary earnings. He has also earned another $14.1 million in signing bonuses which has his net worth around $35 million.

Last season, Henry eclipsed over 1,000 yards rushing, if he can do so again he will help to solidify his mission. To show NFL team owners and front offices the value of a running back in the offense. Perhaps helping not only his own contract negotiations but, also fellow NFL running backs.