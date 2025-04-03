"It's unstoppable": Chiefs' Felix Anudike-Uzomah torn over $5.6B franchise pushing to ban 'tush push'

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah has offered his thoughts on the Green Bay Packers, currently valued at $5.6 billion as a franchise (per Forbes), attempting to get the "tush push" banned.

The Packers made an official request to have a rule change implemented in which it would become illegal for a ball carrier to be pushed from behind. This would essentially ban the Philadelphia Eagles' signature play.

On "Up & Adams" on Thursday, Anudike-Uzomah remained noncomittal on his stance, saying he can understand the position to both ban the play and keep it legal.

"I can't answer myself," Anudike-Uzoma said. "I guess it should be banned. But at the same time, they found something that, obviously, that's unstoppable. So, I mean, I don't know, my opinions are kind of, like, iffy with that stuff."

Anudike-Uzomah comes off his second NFL season in which he racked up 16 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He helped the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl in what was ultimately a losing effort against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The issue of whether or not the "tush push" will be banned has been tabled for a later discussion by league owners.

"Tush push" ban discussion to be revisited in May

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

While the discussion regarding banning the "tush push" was tabled for the NFL owners meetings in Florida this week, the issue will be revisited next month. NFL owners will meet in Eagan, Minnesota, for spring meetings from May 20-21.

Per NFL bylaws, there is a requirement of at least 24 votes to approve a change.

Only 16 teams are reportedly in favor of banning the play. Some cite potential increased chances of injury as their support for banning the play. However, the NFL's health and safety department hasn't produced any evidence suggesting that the play has done so.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills were the only two teams to use the play regularly in the 2024 regular season. The two teams combined for 65 of 101 "tush pushes" last season.

Committee chairman Rich McKay noted recently that the league typically frowns upon making rule changes that only target one or two teams.

