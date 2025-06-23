"It does seem impossible": Jaguars' $43,500,000 star marvels at Travis Hunter’s two-way brilliance while breaking down rookie's workload

Travis Hunter has been in the spotlight for the Jacksonville Jaguars due to his two-way ability. The rookie's workload has also impressed many, including his teammate, defensive end Arik Armstead.

Armstead, who signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the Jaguars in March 2024, appeared on FS1's "First Things First" on Sunday and opened up on Hunter's workload to play on offense and defense.

“Yeah, it does seem impossible until you're around Travis," Armstead said while discussing athletes playing two positions (2:50). "I think one of the most impressive things about him is that he's out there, he's doing it. It's hot in Jacksonville, like, we are sweating, and this dude doesn't break a sweat. You look at him and he's smooth, he's very elastic.

"Everything that just comes naturally to him, just a natural-born athlete, and when you look at playing both sides of the football, his schedule is crazy. It's like two days he's on offense, and then he comes over and then he pops up in our defensive meetings and then he's out there with our color jersey on and first day he's playing defense; makes a crazy interception and then goes on offense scoring touchdowns. So I'm really excited to have him as a teammate, and he brings a lot to Jacksonville.”

The Jaguars initially began using Hunter as a wideout in the early stages of their OTAs before integrating him into their defensive playbook as a cornerback.

Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in his final year at Colorado due to his versatility.

Travis Hunter signs his rookie contract with the Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter (Credits: Getty)

On Sunday, Travis Hunter signed a reported four-year, $46.6 million rookie contract with the Jaguars. His deal includes a $30.5 million signing bonus.

Although there was very little doubt that Hunter would sign his rookie contract, it was delayed until after the mandatory minicamp.

The Jaguars will resume their training camp on July 19. It will be interesting to see how Hunter fares as a two-way player heading into his rookie season.

