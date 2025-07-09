"It seems a little bit disingenuous" - NFL insider criticizes Aaron Rodgers for posting private workout on Instagram

Former NFL coach Eric Mangini was not a fan of Aaron Rodgers hosting private workouts with his wide receivers and then posting footage on Instagram.

The four-time NFL MVP joined the Pittsburgh Steelers last month, ending months of speculation regarding his future in the league. His arrival in Pittsburgh hasn't been free of controversy, with Rodgers being criticized for the time taken to make a decision. He missed all of his team's voluntary workouts, but hosted tight end Pat Freiermuth, wideout DK Metcalf and several other receivers in a private session in Malibu.

During a Monday appearance on Fox Sports' "First Thing First," Mangini was very critical of the veteran quarterback, saying he would not have needed to host private sessions if he had arrived in Pittsburgh earlier.

"I don't know if it's me being cynical, but you had a lot of time to make a decision to become a Pittsburgh Steeler," Mangini said. "You could've come in a little bit earlier, you could've gone to a few OTAs. You could've gotten a much more thorough understanding of the system so that this becomes that much more impactful.

"And didn't he talk about how he's trying to stay away from the media and keep things private? Then you have this, and you're the one that posted on Instagram? It just seems a little bit disingenuous."

Rodgers explained he was unable to commit to the Steelers or any other team because he had personal stuff to take care of at the time.

Rodgers returned to the field in 2024 after an Achilles injury ended his 2023 season after only four snaps into his debut with the New York Jets. He played 17 games, posting 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. New York only won five games, which prompted the front office to let Rodgers go.

Eric Mangini says he's "over" Aaron Rodgers

Before criticizing A-Rod on "First Thing First," Eric Mangini explained he was "over" the veteran quarterback.

On "Breakfast Ball," Mangini explained that the player's approach to football isn't enough to succeed in the league.

"Playing against Aaron Rodgers for years and appreciating how good he is, I gravitate towards Aaron Rodgers, but I'm over it. I'm over Aaron Rodgers, I'm over what he does to an organization, and his approach... with Aaron, it's just, it's enough," Mangini said.

Rodgers and Co. start the season against the Jets on Sunday, Sept. 7.

