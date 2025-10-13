"It spiraled out of control": NFL insider weighs in on what led to Titans HC Brian Callahan being fired

The Tennessee Titans fired coach Brian Callahan six games into the season. Callahan finished with a 4-19 record, including a 1-5 start in 2025 with rookie quarterback Cam Ward, the first pick in this year’s draft.

Ad

NFL insider Jordan Schultz gave his insight on the matter on Monday on X, writing:

“It’s my understanding that the #Titans’ intention as of a couple of weeks ago was to keep Brian Callahan through the end of the season and then make a decision. They did not want to make an in-season change. But it spiraled out of control — things felt off, there were head-scratching moves, no true direction or improvement — and they made the switch today.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report It’s my understanding that the #Titans’ intention as of a couple of weeks ago was to keep Brian Callahan through the end of the season and then make a decision. They did not want to make an in-season change. ​ But it spiraled out of control — things felt off, there were head-scratching moves, no true direction or improvement — and they made the switch today.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Titans have had a hard time offensively, scoring only 83 points through six games, their lowest since 1985. After Callahan gave up playcalling duties last month, the team’s poor performance continued, including a 26-0 loss to the Houston Texans.

Who could replace Brian Callahan as Titans coach?

Brian Callahan was hired in 2023 after Mike Vrabel was let go. As the Titans search for a replacement, several names could be the candidates.

Ad

John Harbaugh, the Baltimore Ravens’ coach, is one option. Harbaugh’s resume has a Super Bowl win in 2012, but his team’s 1-5 start this season has put his job in question. Joe Brady, the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator, is another candidate. He led LSU’s offense to a national championship and helped Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen win MVP in 2024.

Jesse Minter, defensive coordinator for the LA Chargers, is known for strong defensive performances. He won a college championship with Michigan and could strengthen the Titans’ defense though they would need a strong offensive coach alongside him to develop Cam Ward.

Ad

Kliff Kingsbury, currently the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator, has coached quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray. Although his coaching tenure with the Arizona Cardinals had mixed results, he could help improve Ward’s play.

Miami’s college coach Mario Cristobal is a wild-card choice. He has led Miami to success but has no NFL coaching experience, but is, nevertheless, a good option.

The Tennessee Titans are yet to name an interim coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima is a sports writer who began professionally writing in 2023, covering baseball through game-focused pieces and off-field entertainment stories.



In 2024, she joined SportsKeeda as an editor and broadened her writing to cover the NFL and college football. Since then, she has extensively written across both sports.



For her, one of the most rewarding aspects of covering both levels is watching college athletes grow into fully fledged NFL players. Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.