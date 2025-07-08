"It is stupid" - NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders working out at 12 a.m. in Dallas ahead of Browns training camp

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders is once again trending on social media. On July 7, Sanders released a video of himself training on the social media platform Instagram. The clip was then reposted by NFL analyst Grant Puskar on X.
"#Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders via IG late last night:." the post was captioned alongside the video of Sanders.
In response, some fans debated whether Sanders will succeed in the National Football League.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"All show lol he’s gonna get crushed in nfl." one fan wrote.
"Working Hard!! Go Get it, Young Man 🧡🤎 Proud of You🙏🏼 God Bless ✝️ I’m Sooo Excited for You!!🙏🏼Stay Focused 🫶🏽👊🏽🙌🏽." one fan wrote.
"Complete some passes in a game and we’ll pat him on the back. Don’t care about his prep. Just do the job." one fan wrote.
Meanwhile, other NFL fans highlighted how they were not a fan of individuals making their workout sessions such a media production.
"This s*** makes me less on board. I see people filming themselves working out and they spend half the time arranging the camera. It is stupid." one fan wrote.
"Just do the work. There’s no need to constantly show everyone what you are doing." one fan wrote.
"Great 1/8 mile run." one fan wrote.
Will Shedeur Sanders start for the Cleveland Browns in 2025?
Although he is clearly remaining visible on social media, there is a chance that Sanders falls into more of a background role in Cleveland this year. At the current moment, the Browns have Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel competing against each other for one role.
Despite Sanders having an accomplished college football career, he is the least experienced and the lowest draft pick out of any of the other players in competition for the QB1 role. As a result, there is a very real chance that Sanders does not start for the Browns in 2025 after falling well down the 2025 NFL Draft order earlier in April.
According to Bet365, Sanders currently has distant fourth best odds (+850) to start for Cleveland in Week 1 of the new campaign. Meanwhile, Flacco (+100), Pickett (+200), and Gabriel (+500) are all considerably favored to start ahead of Sanders.
Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.