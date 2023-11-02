“It was the Tom Brady way” - Colin Cowherd undermines Bill Belichick’s role in Patriots’ success after Josh McDaniels’ Raiders exit

After Josh McDaniels was fired by the Las Vegas Raiders, much focus was laid on Bill Belichick's coaching tree. None of his assistant coaches have performed well after becoming head coaches, and questions are often asked about it.

Colin Cowherd recently highlighted that the only reason why Belichick and other coaches were successful in New England were because of Tom Brady. He mentioned how none of them including Belichick have failed miserably without Brady as his quarterback.

Here's what he said:

"So, the Raiders made a coaching move last night, fired their coach and their GM. So, Patriots South, the Houston Texans that didn't work. Patriots Detroit, Matt Patricia, that didn't work. Patriots Miami, Brian Flores, that didn't work. The Raiders didn't work. Does anybody think Tom Brady was the reason it worked?"

"Tom Brady was the rare superstar, he didn't get enough credit. New England, Belichick, now a shell of themselves. What do they do? Well, do they draft well? no. Develop? Well, no, free agent? Well, no. offense out of touch tone deaf, below average in all four categories."

"Let's put the Patriots way to bed. It was the Tom Brady way. Cincinnati wins now, why? Joe Burrow. Kansas City dominates the AFC why? I love Andy Reid, but it's Patrick Mahomes. It was the Brady way, proximity to greatness. And I've said this before, does not equal greatness. Many of Belichick’s assistants and coordinators have been the league's biggest busts."

Presently, the New England Patriots are arguably the franchise in the worst possible situation, as they lack talented offensive players. Bill Belichick is now 82-96 without Tom Brady as his quarterback, and he'll continue to face criticism until his team starts to win consistently.

Josh McDaniels could likely return to the Patriots next season in some capacity. As for his head coaching career in the NFL, it's hard to see any team offering him another opportunity after his failures in Denver and Las Vegas.

Bill Belichick is linked with a move to Commanders

Bill Belichick: New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders

Ahead of the Week 9 clash between the Patriots and the Washington Commanders, rumors began swirling around Bill Belichick possibly becoming the next head coach for the NFC East franchise.

It is believed that Ron Rivera will not continue as the Commanders head coach after this season and new owner Josh Harris could pursue a trade for Belichick. However, the chances of that happening are very slim since the legendary head coach reportedly signed a multi-year lucrative extension to stay with the Patriots.

