"It is tough" - Aaron Rodgers’ ex-teammate recalls harsh reality of playing with Jets stuck in playoff drought

Aaron Rodgers played two seasons with the New York Jets, before being released this offseason. Many felt that the four-time MVP would get the Jets back to the playoffs, something the team hasn't qualified for since the 2010 season. However, Rodgers never acclimatized to New York's style and vice versa.

On Sunday, Rodgers' former Jets teammate, D.J. Reed, spoke about the harsh reality of playing for the franchise that has failed to make the postseason for 15 years. Reed signed for the Detroit Lions this offseason, after spending three seasons with the Jets, and the cornerback has immediately noticed a change in energy being around his new team.

“I needed to go through what I went through in New York and I’m grateful I went through it,” Reed said.

Reed also said he was excited to play for the Lions, a playoff contender, while recalling his stint with the Jets.

“It’s difficult, but at the end of the day we get paid to play football and you make a commitment to your team,” Reed said. “But it is tough when you get to September, October, November, and you’re already out of the playoffs, that is tough because the energy is different when you know you’re playing for something.”

Reed signed a three-year, $48 million contract with the Lions this offseason. His deal includes $32 million in guaranteed money.

During his three seasons with the Jets, the team went 7-10, 7-10 and 5-12, failing to post a single winning season.

Aaron Rodgers expected to sign for Steelers for 2025 season

Former New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers - Source: Getty

Although Reed has found a new team after being released by the Jets, Aaron Rodgers' future is still unclear. The QB has reportedly been offered a contract by the Pittsburgh Steelers, but has been stalling on committing to the franchise for nearly three months.

Rodgers, 41, has also hinted that he might retire this offseason. However, the Steelers are still confident that the veteran QB will sign his deal to lead the team's offense in the 2025 season.

Per reports, the Steelers are willing to wait until Week 1 of next season for Rodgers to make a decision on his future.

