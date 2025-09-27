“It wasn’t GM Joe Schoen’s mandate”: NFL insider points out Brian Daboll's reason for starting Jaxson Dart over Russell Wilson

The New York Giants decided to give rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart his shot for the Week 4 game against an undefeated Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, benching veteran starter Russell Wilson after an underwhelming 0-3 start.

With the Giants winless after three weeks, reports suggested the decision to promote Dart came after pressure from the management on coach Brian Daboll. However, NFL insider Dianna Russini said the decision came from Daboll and not general manager Joe Schoen.

"Now, sitting at 0-3, Daboll’s calculation is simple: Go down swinging with your guy. Ask fired head coaches what they regret most, and you’ll hear the same answer: not doing it their way. Daboll is making sure he does," Russini wrote.

"This was his decision, for better or worse. Giants ownership doesn’t typically force these kinds of moves, and I’m told they didn’t this time either. It wasn’t GM Joe Schoen’s mandate. The call belonged entirely to Daboll and he wants everyone to know it."

While Dart is finally getting his shot after being picked in the first round of this year's NFL draft, there have been question marks about the timing of his promotion, especially with a clash against a formidable defense looming on Sunday.

NFL insider claims Giants GM Joe Schoen has more backing with Brian Daboll's job on the hot seat

The Giants endured a woeful 3-14 record last season but were expected to learn from their mistakes and get better this year. However, according to Giants insider Pat Leonard, Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll's relationship went sour in the offseason.

“Daboll and Schoen always have been somewhat separate entities anyway, despite their and the organization’s constant effort to present themselves as a collaborative pairing in a cheap shot at the previous regime of Dave Gettleman and Joe Judge…

"But their relationship really took a turn once they met with Mara after last year’s 3-14 season and did an autopsy of their inadequacies. Once Daboll and Schoen emerged from that meeting, they worked more as separate entities in the early spring than they ever had before."

Leonard also claimed that Schoen has more backing from the management, unlike Daboll, whose job is on the hot seat after a winless start to the season.

