  "It wasn't perfect as far as being clean" - Myles Garrett sounds off about Browns' status after intense joint practice with Panthers 

"It wasn’t perfect as far as being clean" - Myles Garrett sounds off about Browns’ status after intense joint practice with Panthers 

By Henrique Bulio
Published Aug 07, 2025 01:53 GMT
Myles Garrett wants to see more from the Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

The Cleveland Browns hosted the Carolina Panthers for joint practices ahead of their upcoming preseason game. The two teams missed the playoffs in 2024 and will look to improve after combining for just eight wins.

Joint practices are a great way for opposing teams to get competitive reps preparing for the season, as starters don't usually play more than one or two drives in preseason games. As such, a high level is demanded, but Myles Garrett did not seem to be overly impressed by what he saw from his teammates.

Despite noting that there was no lack of effort and the intensity was fine, Garrett said the joint practices were not "clean", especially as many reporters noted a long list of offensive penalties from Cleveland.

“It wasn’t perfect as far as being clean, but the guys are getting out there competing, stepping up to the challenge," Garret said via ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. "I like where our heads at. I like how we handled the intensity.”

At the start of the offseason, Garrett asked to be traded from the Browns as he wanted to play for a contender. However, those wishes changed after he signed a contract extension worth $40 million per year. At the time, it was the biggest average for a non-quarterback in the league.

Myles Garrett excited to watch Shedeur Sanders as starter against Panthers

In the same interview, he was asked by reporters about the upcoming preseason game against the Panthers and Shedeur Sanders being the starter. Joe Flacco looks more and more likely to start in the regular season, but Sanders will call the cards for the majority of the game on Friday.

“I mean, he’s funny, he’s optimistic, lighthearted, but he works hard. He takes it seriously, his craft, and he’s watching what the others are doing and doing it his own way, in which only he can," Garret said.
"So, looking forward to seeing him in these preseason games and how he manages the offense. But I think he looks good, but all the guys look good right now. He's definitely coming to me a couple times to see what I’m thinking (when) I’m going through my rush or what the defense’s mentality is," he added.
He also mentioned to reporters how attention to detail during training camp seems to be at a higher level than at any point during the 2024 season.

How do you think Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Edited by Veer Badani
