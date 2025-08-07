"It wasn’t perfect as far as being clean" - Myles Garrett sounds off about Browns’ status after intense joint practice with Panthers 

The Cleveland Browns hosted the Carolina Panthers for joint practices ahead of their upcoming preseason game. The two teams missed the playoffs in 2024 and will look to improve after combining for just eight wins.Joint practices are a great way for opposing teams to get competitive reps preparing for the season, as starters don't usually play more than one or two drives in preseason games. As such, a high level is demanded, but Myles Garrett did not seem to be overly impressed by what he saw from his teammates.Despite noting that there was no lack of effort and the intensity was fine, Garrett said the joint practices were not &quot;clean&quot;, especially as many reporters noted a long list of offensive penalties from Cleveland.“It wasn’t perfect as far as being clean, but the guys are getting out there competing, stepping up to the challenge,&quot; Garret said via ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. &quot;I like where our heads at. I like how we handled the intensity.”At the start of the offseason, Garrett asked to be traded from the Browns as he wanted to play for a contender. However, those wishes changed after he signed a contract extension worth $40 million per year. At the time, it was the biggest average for a non-quarterback in the league.Myles Garrett excited to watch Shedeur Sanders as starter against PanthersIn the same interview, he was asked by reporters about the upcoming preseason game against the Panthers and Shedeur Sanders being the starter. Joe Flacco looks more and more likely to start in the regular season, but Sanders will call the cards for the majority of the game on Friday.“I mean, he’s funny, he’s optimistic, lighthearted, but he works hard. He takes it seriously, his craft, and he’s watching what the others are doing and doing it his own way, in which only he can,&quot; Garret said.&quot;So, looking forward to seeing him in these preseason games and how he manages the offense. But I think he looks good, but all the guys look good right now. He's definitely coming to me a couple times to see what I’m thinking (when) I’m going through my rush or what the defense’s mentality is,&quot; he added.He also mentioned to reporters how attention to detail during training camp seems to be at a higher level than at any point during the 2024 season.How do you think Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.