"It was well below standard" - Mike Florio warns Sauce Gardner’s 'forgettable' 2024 season could haunt All-Pro CB as contract clock ticks for Jets

Sauce Gardner had an amazing first two seasons in the National Football League. In 2022, he was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, a First Team All Pro and a Pro Bowler. In 2023, Gardner was once again a First Team All Pro and a Pro Bowler.

Ad

However, in the 2024 season, Gardner struggled with injury at times and did not perform anywhere near the high expectations that he had already set in the league.

Now entering the final season of the four year contract that he signed in 2022, Gardner will be looking for a new contract in the coming months and year. Although the Jets will likely want to sign Gardner long-term, his contract contains a team option for the 2026 season, something that does not put too much urgency on a new deal as of this time.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On July 6, NBC NFL insider Mike Florio made clear that the 2024 season was extremely disappointing and "forgettable" for Gardner in his recent article. The article in full can be found using the following link.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It was well below the standard Gardner had set." Florio said.

Florio also revealed a concerning statistic regarding where Gardner ranked amongst NFL cornerbacks in expected points added per target last year.

"Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Next Gen Stats ranked Gardner 47th out of 52 cornerbacks in Expected Points Added per target as the nearest defender to the receiver during the 2024 campaign." Florio added.

Ad

What will Sauce Gardner's next contract look like?

According to the popular sports and financial contract company 'Spotrac', Gardner's current market value is a three year deal worth $64,980,795. Should he receive this major contract, Gardner will be earning an average annual value (AAV) of approximately $21.7 million per season.

Although this number may have been larger prior to his disappointing campaign last year, Gardner would still rank No. 5 in AAV amongst all cornerbacks in the league should he receive this contract. Gardner would only rank behind Houston Texans Derek Stingley Jr. ($30 million AAV), Carolina Panthers Jaycee Horn ($25 million AAV), Pittsburgh Steelers Jalen Ramsey ($24.1 million AAV), and Denver Broncos Patrick Surtain II ($24 million AAV).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.