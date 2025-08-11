  • home icon
  "It wouldn't work on me": Myles Garrett gives reality check to Shedeur Sanders after rookie QB's Browns debut

"It wouldn't work on me": Myles Garrett gives reality check to Shedeur Sanders after rookie QB's Browns debut

By Arnold
Published Aug 11, 2025 14:26 GMT
Myles Garrett gives reality check to Shedeur Sanders after rookie QB
Myles Garrett gives reality check to Shedeur Sanders after rookie QB's Browns debut (Image Credits - GETTY)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders impressed in his preseason debut on Friday, leading his team to a 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. After the game, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had a hilarious exchange with Sanders.

In a video that has been doing the rounds on social media, Sanders asked Garrett whether a spin move he made in the game would work on the six-time Pro Bowler.

"No," Garrett said while sharing a laugh with Sanders. "It worked today, it was good. It wouldn't work on me, though."
Sanders also asked Garrett about his playing style and ability to read the game. The QB then said that he would like to try feeling a "swipe" from the defensive end. However, Garrett said he didn't want to hurt his teammate.

"You're a good kid, I don't want to hurt you," Garrett said. "We gonna need you, bro."

Although Garrett and Sanders are teammates, they won't share the field together. However, the DE could give the rookie QB a physical challenge in practice that could improve Sanders' sharpness.

Nonetheless, Garrett and Sanders appear to be getting on well with each other.

Shedeur Sanders opens up on preseason debut with Browns

NFL: Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

After a strong performance against the Panthers, Shedeur Sanders opened up on his preseason debut with the Browns.

"I'm comfortable with being uncomfortable, you know?" Sanders said on Friday. "So, that's what it is, you know. I got pockets of finding my rhythm, and I have to get into that quicker, regardless of anything. But overall, I felt like I felt like me out there. I couldn't do it, of course, without the time. I couldn't do it without the play call. I couldn't do it without anything.
"So, I'm just thankful to even be able to have the joy of just being on the field overall, then carrying the responsibility of doing the right thing. So, that's two badges under my belt already that I got out there. I feel like we operated the huddle really, really good."

Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns against Carolina. He also rushed for 19 yards on four carries.

The Browns will face the Philadelphia Eagles in their second preseason game on Aug. 16. However, Cleveland has yet to decide is Sanders will start the game.

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Arnold
