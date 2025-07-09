"It didn't work": Travis Kelce and Chiefs OC mock Chris Jones over his "swinging D" play

Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator Matt Nagy laughed at Chris Jones' attempt to play on the offensive side of the ball. Andy Reid has encouraged his coaches and players to be creative when it comes to offensive plays, something that has benefited the Chiefs over the years.

During Nagy's appearance on Kelce's "New Heights" show, the three-time Super Bowl champion tight end asked Nagy if there was a play off limits for the offense. Nagy responded by recalling that they tried to get Jones to become a quarterback, but the defender failed miserably.

“Even to the point, Kelce, you know. We put that play in for Chris Jones that we had him doing a little bit of a pass,” Nagy said.

"Jason, you have no idea," Travis Kelce interjected. "This s**t was—it was bad. Dude, I love Chris Jones to death. I don’t know what it was, but he needs to stay on the defensive side.”

Nagy proceeded to break down the play, which didn't work eventually.

“We put it in for him, and we had him doing a little throw. And I mean, usually we put it in the incubator, like with Dontari Poe, you know, with the jump pass. This one was called ‘Swinging D’ and man, that play wasn’t working,” Nagy recalled.

"It had the name, it had the reference," Kelce said. "We ran it, it was a throw to me, every single throw was like five yards behind me, at my feet, I’m just like coach, I don’t think this is gonna work.”

Chris Jones has become one of the best defenders in the NFL, joining the elite of the league in recent years. In 15 games played in 2024, Jones tallied 37 tackles, five sacks and one forced fumble.

Chris Jones on when Travis Kelce should retire from the NFL

Chris Jones made it clear in 2024 that he didn't want Travis Kelce to retire anytime soon. After signing a five-year extension with the Chiefs, Jones said Kelce should think of retirement in about four years.

"He's got like four or five more years (left), and what is he talking about, right?" Jones said. "We can't let TK go. … We've got to retire together. Give me at least six, four years, then we'll talk about it."

The Chiefs have unfinished business coming into the 2025 season. Travis Kelce and Chris Jones are set to return to the field to reclaim their throne after losing in the Super Bowl to the Eagles.

