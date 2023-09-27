J. Cole took it upon himself to release Colin Kaepernick's letter to the New York Jets, where the former NFL quarterback requested to be given the opportunity to join the New York Jets practice squad. It is an enticing proposition as the franchise have a loaded roster and everyone except those in the building believe that Zach Wilson is not the answer.

Therefore, it has become a hotspot for out-of-work quarterbacks, who are angling to get back into the league through that team. In that regard, Colin Kaepernick is no different. However, direct letters being released to the public by J. Cole is hardly the way one expects people to go about it.

Both of them duly came under fire from NFL fans for this.

J. Cole and Colin Kaepernick skewered by fans for making his letter public

J. Cole might have felt that releasing Colin Kaepernick's letter to the wider world would make things better for the quarterback. One could follow his reasoning given the former San Francisco 49ers player has effectively been blackballed by the league due to his stance on various social justice matters.

However, most fans seemed to take it the wrong way. Some felt it was shameful, while others thought it will hurt more than it will help. Here are some of the best reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter.

J. Cole wants the truth about Colin Kaepernick

This is not the first time that the record producer has helped someone who was a Nevada alum. Kaepernick, of course, played college football with disctinction at the University of Nevada. The rapper has previously helped grease the wheels for another player with the university, Caleb Martin, to get a chance with the Miami Heat.

But beyond that, the reason the artist chose to come to the aid of the quarterback is because he wants the world to know the "truth." The rapper said that the quarterback was reluctant to share the letter. But he believes that the wider fanbase and other organizations should know how hard the player still works and how much he still wants to play.

Whether Colin Kaepernick makes it back to the NFL through the Jets remains unlikely. He has not played competitive football for some time, including in other leagues like the XFL or the USFL. He does have some sterling references, though, with coaches like Jim and John Harbaugh, Chip Kelly and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark David listed. They might hold more sway with the Jets rather than J. Cole's pitch for him.