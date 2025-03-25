J.J. McCarthy drops truth bomb on Vikings’ plan at QB position 

J.J. McCarthy is not the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback. At least, not officially.

McCarthy told interviewer Kay Adams that the team is yet to inform him that he is the starting quarterback. McCarthy was speaking to Adams at the NFLPA Classic golf competition when he revealed this.

“They haven't told me.”

However, the 2024 first-round draft pick is happy with the status quo. The quarterback is yet to play an official game for the team after being drafted 10th overall last season and is excited to get the opportunity.

“I'm happy they didn't because I try to earn it every single day, and I never want that to be given to me, and it's such a privilege and opportunity to give me that chance, and I'm just going to make the most of it every single day.”

J.J. McCarthy’s pole position in the quarterback room was heavily questioned in the offseason. Rumors of Aaron Rodgers being interested in the Minnesota Vikings began to circulate during free agency, and the fact that Rodgers remains a free agent only intensified those rumors.

However, NFL insider Tom Pelissero revealed that they are not pursuing Aaron Rodgers and intend to proceed with McCarthy as the presumptive starting quarterback into next season.

McCarthy missed all of last season with a torn meniscus after an injury in the preseason. In his place, Sam Darnold performed admirably, even earning Pro Bowl honors. The Vikings attempted to bring Darnold back. However, he has since signed with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.

McCarthy is the only quarterback currently signed to the Vikings, so expect them to add a veteran into the mix at some point. It is probably not going to be Aaron Rodgers.

Healthy J.J. McCarthy ready to participate in the NFLPA Classic Golf Competition

J.J. McCarthy was doing media rounds as part of the NFLPA Classic, a golf competition organized by the NFLPA. This year, the tournament will be held at the El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

McCarthy is healthy now, or at least healthy enough to participate in the NFLPA Classic. His team is made up of current and former Minnesota Vikings legends.

Team Smith is captained by Harrison Smith, who is returning to the Vikings for his 14th season. McCarthy’s teammates are wide receiver Adam Thielen, who played 10 seasons for the Vikings, and Case Keenum, the last quarterback to win a playoff game for the Vikings back in 2020.

