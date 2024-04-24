Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is one of the top prospects in the NFL draft, and with the New England Patriots having the No. 3 pick, there's a chance for the national championship winner to follow in Tom Brady's footsteps. He already followed Brady to Michigan.

With the quarterback situation dire in New England, most mock drafts have the Patriots taking a quarterback at No. 3, and J.J. McCarthy has seen his name be thrown up as a potential selection for the AFC East franchise.

But how would he feel about being drafted to the same team Brady was?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Tom and I have a great relationship," McCarthy said on the Adam Schefter podcast. "I asked him questions all throughout the season. ... I try not to bother him too much. So much honor and respect. ... I'm always about playing for the guys that came before and the guys who built the foundation to where it is right now. Obviously, being a part of the New England Patriots, that means everything.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

"Going back to when Brady was playing and how he was doing it for Teddy Bruschi and Willie McGinest and Ty Law and all those guys, being able to pay that forward would be a tremendous honor."

Expand Tweet

J.J. McCarthy on New England's radar?

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy

Given that the Patriots pick at No. 3, need a quarterback and will just about have their pick of talent, it would make sense for New England to seriously consider J.J. McCarthy.

Several mock drafts have McCarthy going to the Washington Commanders (No. 2) and even the New York Giants (No. 6). With Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye the top quarterbacks available (Caleb Williams to the Bears at No. 1 is a near certainty), the Patriots will have their choice from a couple of the best quarterback prospects.

Expand Tweet

After J.J. McCarthy's kind words about the Patriots and what it would mean to take over from Brady, will that play on the mind of coach Jerod Mayo? Possibly.

With McCarthy being a winner for Michigan, he shares a similar trait to Brady, who did the same for the Wolverines.

Whether or not the Patriots view J.J. McCarthy as the guy to lead the franchise, one thing is for sure: If his name is called, McCarthy would be more than happy to play for the AFC East franchise.