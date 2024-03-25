One intriguing quarterback prospect in this year's upcoming draft is Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

McCarthy is viewed as a top-10 pick but didn't start to get the hype he's been getting since Michigan won the 2024 National Championship.

McCarthy has been Michigan's starting QB for the last two seasons, leading them to a 27-1 record. As a sophomore in 2022, he went 12-1, losing to TCU in the semifinals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This past season, he led the Wolverines to a perfect 15-0 record while helping them win the National Championship. He recently had a great pro-day throwing. And as each day gets closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, he is more likely to become a guaranteed top-10 pick.

BetMGM posted on social media the latest team odds to land McCarthy. The Minnesota Vikings, who hold picks No. 11 and 23, are currently the favorites to land McCarthy, with -125 odds. The New York Giants are second at +400, with the Denver Broncos being a close third at +450.

Expand Tweet

The Denver Broncos, who moved on from Russell Wilson this off-season, could trade up into the top 10 to select a QB. They could be eying McCarthy.

Broncos coach Sean Payton said at the AFC Coaches Breakfast that it's realistic that his team trades up in this year's draft. He could be eyeing McCarthy.

Expand Tweet

Jim Harbaugh continues to hype up J.J. McCarthy

JJ McCarthy and Jim Harbaugh after the 2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan vs. Washington

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh coached J.J. McCarthy last season and the National Champions, Michigan Wolverines.

After winning a college national championship, Harbaugh returned to the NFL, becoming the Chargers' new coach.

His former QB is preparing to be drafted early in the 2024 NFL Draft. And Harbaugh has been talking up his college QB a lot this off-season and continued to do so recently. He called McCarthy's pro-day workout the best.

"I've been to a lot of pro day workouts. That was the best I've ever seen from a quarterback. That was the best throwing day I've ever seen." - Jim Harbaugh quoted by Ari Meirov on X.

Expand Tweet

Harbaugh double-downed on his comments, declaring J.J. McCarthy the best QB in this year's draft.

Expand Tweet

Of course, this should come as no surprise as Harbaugh will be rooting for his former QB's success.

Do you think McCarthy is the best QB prospect in this year's draft?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Jim Harbaugh and H/T Sportskeeda.