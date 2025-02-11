J.J. Watt claims Eagles used Tom Brady’s Bucs blueprint to beat Chiefs in Super Bowl

J.J. Watt could not help but marvel at the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive masterclass against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. In fact, he even sees shades of another team in it.

Patrick Mahomes was completely overwhelmed throughout the game, eating six sacks and throwing two interceptions in a lopsided 40-22 loss. In a postgame analysis posted on X on Monday, Watt noted that coordinator Vic Fangio had taken cues from Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Tom Brady led them to a Super Bowl win in 2021.

"Eagles didn’t blitz Chiefs one time last night. Similar to Bucs vs. KC in the 2021 Super Bowl," Watt wrote. "But it’s not as simple as 'blitz vs. no-blitz'."

J.J. Watt then explained how both sides used a deadly combination of interior and edge pressure, plus linebacker pass coverage, to neutralize the star quarterback.

Eagles defense should have been named Super Bowl MVP's, says J.J. Watt

The game's MVP award ultimately went to Jalen Hurts, who completed 17-of-22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns against one interception and rushed 11 times for 72 yards and a touchdown. But if J.J. Watt is to be asked, the defense deserved recognition.

Top performers included Zack Baun, who was the Eagles' leading tacker with seven solos and three assists and also had an interception; Josh Sweat and Milton Williams, who had two solo sacks each; and rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean, who changed the course of the game with a pick-six in the middle of the second quarter.

After the game, Nick Sirianni had nothing but praise for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio:

"Vic (Fangio) did an unbelievable job all year, getting everyone on the same page, (coaching) the fundamentals of the game. Again, this game doesn’t have to be complicated — at the end of the day, did you tackle well? Did you get off blocks well? Did you hustle to the ball? Did you take the ball away? Our guys did that.

“Vic Fangio is one of the best defensive coordinators of all time, and I think he’s cemented maybe THE best defensive coordinator of all time last night.”

The veteran assistant, for his part, said:

“(Patrick Mahomes)’s so good against pressure that I was hoping we could play the game without having to pressure much, and that happened. They exceeded my hopes and expectations, but I did believe we could have a good pass rush game.”

The Philadelphia Eagles have returned home and are set to share the victory with fans at the parade on Friday.

