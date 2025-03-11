J.J. Watt drops 5-word message as brother T. J. Watt and wife Dani announce birth of first baby

Former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt took to Instagram on March 10 to congratulate his younger brother T.J. Watt and his wife, Dani, on the birth of their first child. He posted a few pictures of T.J. Watt’s baby girl along with a five-word message for his niece.

"Welcome to the World Blakely!!!"

JJ Watt shares a message for niece and brother TJ Watt.

The pictures were initially shared by Dani Marie Watt on Instagram on March 10 as she tagged her husband, TJ Watt, in the post to welcome their first child together. She captioned:

"Worth The Wait. Welcome To The World Blakely Marie Watt! 🩷"

The post included several black-and-white pictures of their daughter, reflecting the wholesome moments of the family. In one of the pictures, she holds onto her mother’s pinky finger, while in another, TJ carries her in a cradle. One picture captures a candid moment, where TJ shares an adorable nose-to-nose interaction with his daughter.

The couple announced the arrival of their child through an Instagram post in September last year. TJ and Dani posed together, showing off the baby bump in the photo.

TJ captioned the post, “February 2025 👣❤️” while announcing the expected delivery date.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ and Dani received congratulatory and warm comments from many people, including family, friends, teammates, and fans.

J.J. Watt and brother Derek Watt are expecting a child soon

T.J. also received warm wishes from the official Pittsburgh Steelers account, teammate wide receiver George Pickens, and his elder brother Derek Watt. Like J.J., former Steelers fullback Derek also shared the pictures on his IG story on March 10 with a personalized message for TJ.

In one story, he wrote:

"Can’t wait to meet Blakely! So glad our daughter will have her to grow up with!"

Derek Watt wishes younger brother TJ Watt on fatherhood

In another IG story, he wrote:

"Welcome to fatherhood @tjwatt90! You’re already a great dad!!"

erek and his wife, Gabriella, announced through an Instagram post in September that they are expecting their third baby together. The couple has two sons, Logan and Brayden, but their third child will be a girl.

Meanwhile, eldest brother JJ Watt announced last month that he and his wife are expecting a baby in an Instagram post featuring their son, Koa, and their pet dog.

